Startup Reseau announces 35 Indian B2B Startups shortlist for Startup Bridge Canada Program

Mumbai-based Startup Reseau, a startup accelerator launched by Ajay Ramasubramaniam and Sweta Tiwari, have announced a shortlist of 35 Indian startups participating in the inaugural cohort of Startup Bridge Canada (SBC).

Startup Reseau announced SBC in Dec 2020, a six-week pre-market entry startup program for growth stage Indian startups to access and understand Canada and build their strategy for North America foray.

Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Co-founder CEO, Startup Reseau, says, “As an organisation, we are always looking to unlock global market opportunities for Indian startups seeking to expand internationally, by way of structured market access programs. With a strong focus on being a developer of startup ecosystem in emerging markets, we continue to remain bullish about prospects for Indian startups in mature markets such as North America and Europe.”

In addition to the proximity to major US business hubs, Canada presents a stable economy, large corporations and their innovation and R&D centres, great talent, a strong tech ecosystem, ease of doing business, favourable business immigration, and startup visa program. To further facilitate entry of Indian startups in Canada, Startup Réseau has tied up with the Government of Alberta, Government of British Columbia, Government of Ontario and economic development agencies including Toronto Global, Montreal International to help a cohort of Indian entrepreneurs grow, scale, and promote their businesses in Canada, and access the larger North American geography.

Stewart Beck, President, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, says, “Canada is a recognised global leader in machine learning and digital innovation. Canadian immigration policies and startup environment have attracted highly qualified technology talent and savvy investors from around the World making Canada an excellent choice for Indian entrepreneurs to establish their beachhead for growth in North American and European markets.”

