Stellar Introduces ‘Remote Data Recovery’ in India

Stellar recently announced its ‘Remote Data Recovery’ service in India with a purpose to resolve data loss crisis in the present global exigency caused by COVID-19. This new service is a continuation of the company’s Remote data recovery; a superior technology in which lost files and other data can be retrieved through Internet ensuring the availability of lost data at customer’s doorstep in current lock-down situation.

Stellar’s ‘remote data recovery’ service enables its customers to avail data recovery service at a real- time basis. This will only require a working computer/ laptop along-with an internet connection at users’ end to recover lost data.

Company’s data care experts will ensure necessary precautions while working remotely by using secured internet connection, Stellar’s proprietary recovery software to ensure data confidentiality, data security and data safety. This will recover data from the scenarios related to logical corruption in storage systems such as deleted user data, deleted or corrupted logical disks or partitions, formatted logical drive, corruption of data (files, videos, photos, database, e-mails of PST etc.), missing data, missing files and folders, deleted LUN and partial overwrite in the data space.

Amidst this present crisis where every organization is forced to have its workforce operate from home due to ‘social distancing’ and lockdown directives in place, the importance of data availability has become even more critical than ever. While millions are connected to company’s remote servers, the chances of data loss or a server failure/crash will continue to grow which can cripple an organization to an extent that it may jeopardize its existence.

To address this, Stellar has introduced its ‘online data recovery’ or ‘remote data recovery’ service which helps customers, organizations to get back their valuable data right at their doorstep with just two key steps;

Remote Analysis (Step 1) – Stellar ‘remote recovery specialist’ will take a remote access of user’s system (computer/laptop) to further evaluate and analyze the data recovery possibilities. During remote analysis, an expert will scan the storage device to showcase some of the sample files from the required data to be recovered. This analysis process may take minimum 30 minutes to 4 hours depending on the drive capacity and actual problem in the storage media. Post the user confirmation on sample data, a tentative timeline along-with the remote data recovery cost estimate will be shared with the customer.

Remote Data Recovery Process (Step 2) – Remote Data Recovery is performed post the user confirmation. Remote recovery expert will recover the required data & further store the recovered data on preferred media attached to user’s computer/laptop. Time taken for remote data recovery depends upon various factors such as the amount of data to be recovered, storage device capacity and its physical condition (presence of bad sectors) from where the data needs to be recovered etc.

“Working remotely is growing rapidly as the Covid-19 outbreak has mandated the organizations to work from home in several countries. Stellar aims to ensure alignment, productivity, and business continuity for organizations by offering its new online remote data recovery service which will ensure the availability of data at all times during this hard situation. As a pioneer in ‘Data Recovery’, we understands the value of data and its sensitivity like no other data recovery company. As the experts and leaders, we leverage the means, methodology and technology to recover lost data and help out people in distress during the present challenging times.’’ said Manoj Dhingra, Co-founder & Director, Stellar.

‘’ As the coronavirus pandemic is expected to create increased requirement of working from home, this remote data recovery service will be a huge relief for the organizations and individuals who face a data loss incidence and look forward to get back their time-sensitive data without moving out from their homes. A dedicated team of data care specialists will help individuals and organizations to recover their precious data and reclaim their normal working while they remain in their respective homes’’ he further added.

The company has setup a helpline no. 1800 102 3232 for immediate remote recovery requests and has decided to waive off 33 per cent fees on both; Remote Analysis and Remote Data Recovery Services. ‘Remote Analysis’ charges are now priced at INR 699 and ‘Remote Data Recovery’ services starting from INR 4500 onwards.

