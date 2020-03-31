Entrepreneur First Introduces 5 Innovative Startups to India’s Best Investors

Read Article

Entrepreneur First (EF), a UK-based global talent investor unveiled their Online Demo Day, a virtual version of their India Demo Day, for the second cohort of startups from Bangalore. This first-of-its-kind Online Demo Day has unveiled 9 exceptional founders and their 5 deep tech startups using cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics and computer vision. EF decided three weeks ago to switch to an online-only format, given the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. And even without the usual meet and greet format of a physical event, virtual office hours have already been booked with leading investors across the country. https://www.joinef.com/BA2/

“While the format of today’s Demo Day event may have changed, the focus remains the same – introducing the globally important companies of the future to India’s best investors. Entrepreneur First believes that with the right support, one talented individual has the potential to fundamentally change the way an entire industry operates – which is perhaps even more important in this period of global upheaval. Today’s launch reaffirms Entrepreneur First’s role in promoting the use of innovative deep technologies across a wide range of sectors – including robotics, healthcare and real estate – and the huge response from investors already is evidence of the fact that they are willing to back innovative, high-growth tech startups through difficult times,” said Matt Clifford, Co-founder and CEO, Entrepreneur First.

The startups showcased solutions ranging from AI for land investing, to early detection of chronic kidney disease; automatic video creation from text, to fresh food grading. The common thread through all these companies was the use of new age technologies such as AI, IoT and computer vision.

Following are the startups that were showcased:

Healium Digital Healthcare – Critical healthcare problems blended with cutting edge technology is what took the shape of Healium Digital Healthcare. They have developed a new software that detects Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD), 10 years earlier than any existing tests

– Critical healthcare problems blended with cutting edge technology is what took the shape of Healium Digital Healthcare. They have developed a new software that detects Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD), 10 years earlier than any existing tests Real Analytics – The startup aims to address challenges in the real estate sector. It applies computer vision and data science to integrate over 150 sources of data including satellite images to provide market intelligence and connect land investors with landowners

– The startup aims to address challenges in the real estate sector. It applies computer vision and data science to integrate over 150 sources of data including satellite images to provide market intelligence and connect land investors with landowners Recreate AI – With the growing preference of video content, Recreate AI worked on an idea to reduce time and cost of video creation. The startup used a combination of Natural Language Programming (NLP) and computer vision to automatically generate videos from plain text at the click of a button.

With the growing preference of video content, Recreate AI worked on an idea to reduce time and cost of video creation. The startup used a combination of Natural Language Programming (NLP) and computer vision to automatically generate videos from plain text at the click of a button. Unbox Robotics – Recently funded Unbox Robotics, is building a robotics solution for parcel sortation in warehouses. This logistics automation system will enable ecommerce and online shopping players to automate and improve their operations with limited space and capital

Recently funded Unbox Robotics, is building a robotics solution for parcel sortation in warehouses. This logistics automation system will enable ecommerce and online shopping players to automate and improve their operations with limited space and capital QZense – This startup is building an IoT solution for quick & accurate grading of fresh food with a unique combination of proprietary infrared and olfaction sensors.

Speaking about the startups from the second cohort, Esha Tiwary, General Manager, India at Entrepreneur First said,“We are extremely proud of the founders from our second cohort in India and the exciting innovative businesses they are building. Their strength is their ability to match their unique technical knowledge and deep business skills to real world problems. This is a time of great macroeconomic upheaval, but these companies are showing real grit in the face of adversity. EF is uniquely positioned to connect such talented, resilient tech founders with the investor community.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]