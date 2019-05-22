STMicroelectronics Collaborates with Gaia to develop Citizen Smart Feedback System for Swachh Bharat Mission

STMicroelectronics has announced its collaboration with Gaia Smart Cities Solutions Pvt. Ltd to develop a citizen smart feedback system for the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission. The joint effort aims to enable the smart transformation of enterprises and cities through real-time feedback collected at multiple points in the product and service delivery chain.

The initial collaboration between ST and Gaia focuses on collecting feedback from users about the cleanliness of the public utilities offered by the government. The versatile solution can also be adapted to gather feedback from users at transport hubs (airports, railways, metro stations), facilities (warehouses, hospitals, retail stores), and in public spaces, shopping malls, and restaurants.

Gaia’s Smart Feedback System takes user input and sends it to the cloud through the cellular network. A secure cloud application collects and analyzes this feedback to produce statistics for each node on the network. This data can identify problems in real time and be used for incentive-based payment schemes based on user feedback. The system is designed around ST’s STM32 microcontroller technology that acts as the brain of the system and uses a range of other ST components for power management, battery charging, and data storage.

“Our mission at ST is to encourage and support the start-up ecosystem and this collaboration with Gaia is an example of fostering innovation to create real value,” said Vivek Sharma, Managing Director India, STMicroelectronics. “Gaia’s Smart Feedback System is one result of ST India’s initiative to provide both the right environment and the technical know-how to promote start-ups in the Electronic Design domain.”

“With Gaia’s hardware design team working tightly with ST engineers, we have had a deep, enriching, innovation-led collaboration with ST India,” said Sumit Chowdhury, CEO, Gaia Smart Cities India. “In developing the Smart Feedback System, we have leveraged the STartUP Lab at ST Noida and guidance from local and visiting ST technical teams, including access to and connections with European markets, clients, and channel partners through ST.”

Gaia has already supplied 4000 Smart Feedback System nodes, including more than 300 at airports across India, as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The product powered by ST technologies is manufactured and sold directly by Gaia.

