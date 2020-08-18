Stratbeans introduces Learning Experience Platform for corporate employees

Read Article

Stratbeans, a company that drives digital transformation through AI-based online learning introduces Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to provide personalised and intuitive learning experiences to employees in the corporate world. The one-stop-shop platform enables businesses with content libraries that enable their teams to amplify their capabilities while reducing cost, improving employee knowledge and driving productivity.

The Stratbeans platform sits as an intelligent layer on top of existing learning infrastructure and makes it more effective.

Today, learning can happen anywhere, anytime and manifest in many forms. With the introduction of a learning collaboration solution, Stratbeans makes training relevant and exciting by putting the learner at the centre of the learning experience. With the range of features offered by LXP such as curating content, creating learning and career pathways,vproviding knowledge assets, enhancing skill development, and tracking learning activities of employees, Stratbeans enables enterprises to upskill and reskill their employees and help them to advance their position.

Commenting on the same, Sameer Nigam, CEO, Stratbeans said, “As the pace of competition for organisations is increasing, service differentiation has become a top priority. Delivering service differentiation requires highly skilled employees manning all touch points. Stratbeans learning experience platform, starts by discovering gaps in the competencies at the organisational level. Then it uses machine learning to analyse the success history of employees and generates a personalised learning path for each employee. This is a win-win, leading to growth of business as well as the team behind it.”

The company’s mission is to empower its clients through advanced digital learning and performance support solutions for enhanced employee performance and customer engagement.

