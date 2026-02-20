Stratbeans has introduced a unified platform designed to help Indian enterprises address data governance, consent management and breach response requirements under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 and the upcoming DPDP Rules, 2025.

The platform integrates automated governance frameworks, consent lifecycle management, breach-response readiness and employee awareness training into a single ecosystem aimed at operationalising data protection compliance across organisations. According to the company, the initiative reflects the growing need for enterprises to embed data privacy practices into day-to-day workflows rather than treating compliance solely as a legal function.

At the core of the offering is a DPDP awareness and compliance module that combines legal guidance with scenario-based training and assessment tracking. The module is SCORM and xAPI compatible, enabling deployment across enterprise learning systems while supporting audit and reporting requirements. Stratbeans said the approach is intended to help organisations reduce compliance risk, improve breach preparedness and strengthen internal accountability.

Sameer Nigam, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Stratbeans, said India’s evolving data protection framework requires organisations to shift from reactive compliance to continuous governance supported by technology, training and analytics. He added that enterprises investing in structured governance and employee awareness today are likely to be better positioned to navigate regulatory expectations and build trust in an increasingly privacy-focused market.

The platform is targeted at compliance teams, HR and IT leaders, and business stakeholders seeking a structured pathway to DPDP implementation. It includes training modules designed to help employees understand lawful data processing requirements, the rights of data principals and appropriate responses to data breaches or suspected incidents.

As organisations across sectors accelerate digital transformation, data volumes and regulatory scrutiny are increasing. Stratbeans said its unified approach reflects a broader industry shift toward embedding privacy and compliance into operational processes rather than addressing them through periodic audits alone.