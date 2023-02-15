Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Supply chain technology start-up Prozo raises INR 45 crore funding in Pre-Series B funding round

Supply chain technology start-up Prozo raises INR 45 crore funding in Pre-Series B funding round

NewsStartup
By Express Computer
0 12

Prozo, one of India’s fastest-growing ‘full-stack’ supply chain companies, has raised INR 45 crores in a Pre-Series B round via combination of equity and debt financing led by Sixth Sense Ventures. JAFCO Asia & other marquee investors also participated. The funds raised in this Pre-Series B round would be utilized to expand its client base, warehousing and logistics network, and deepen its Prozo Warehousing & Logistics (“PWLP”) SaaS platform. This round is also a precursor to a larger series B round planned in FY 23-24.

Prozo’s warehousing footprint & client base has grown by 10X since its last funding round of INR 76 crores, led by Sixth Sense Ventures. The company is currently offering supply chain services to ~100 brands through its network of 30 omni-channel fulfilment centres spread over 15,00,000 square feet across 12 locations. The company is democratizing access to ‘Enterprise Grade Supply Chains’ for their B2B, B2C and D2C clients, leveraging their command centre, warehousing & logistics control tower, Prozo is able to deliver differentiated, best-in-class SLA & TAT adherence to its clients.

Speaking about the latest round of funding, Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO – Prozo said: “Prozo is like an operating system of supply chains wherein brands of all sizes can customize their supply chain, leveraging Prozo’s fulfilment & logistics network. Just like companies don’t set up their own servers these days but opt for AWS-like services, companies don’t need to set up their own supply chains, but opt for a full-stack, enterprise-grade, pay-per-use supply chain partner like Prozo. He added, “last year has been a year of relentless execution and rapid growth for Prozo and we benefitted hugely from a partner like Sixth Sense in our journey. Their support not just in terms of capital but also in terms of network and strategic insights has been invaluable”

Adding further, Nikhil Vora from Sixth Sense, said, “Prozo has scaled faster-than-expected since our last investment in Mar ’22 in a very responsible manner. Large enterprises as well as fast-growing D2C brands including the likes of Tata Consumer, Reliance, Hyundai, WH Smith, Snapdeal, Soothe Healthcare, Traya, Pepe Jeans, LEAP & Vahdam. entrust Prozo with their supply chain management. Supply chains are becoming more & more complex, and Prozo is well-placed to become the market leader in its segment with its end-to-end supply chain capabilities.”

The Gurgaon headquartered company was founded in 2015 and has raised Rs 131 crores of funds till date.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Know how to empower your organization with data resiliency cloud
Register Now
close-image