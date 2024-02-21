SurveySparrow taps into generative AI with new features to revolutionise customer experience

In the age of AI and automation, SurveySparrow, the leading experience management platform, takes the lead by incorporating generative AI to redefine customer experience management. Recognised as the world’s first chat survey software, SurveySparrow is pioneering the integration of AI into the customer experience realm through its cutting-edge features, Wings and CogniVue. These innovations are designed to optimise and elevate every aspect of experience management.

AI Wings, aka your own Jarvis, become the autopilot for making feedback collection faster and more efficient. Wings go above and beyond by curating questions for surveys, creating custom workflows, drilling down data and visualising with widgets, and even managing customer tickets and your online reviews. Businesses can effortlessly. Wing it across approximately 20+ features within the product, using this comprehensive toolset for crafting exceptional customer experience.

To further address the challenge of extracting actionable insights from vast data volumes, SurveySparrow launches CogniVue, its intelligent data analyst. With the ability to drill down into survey responses, it identifies customer sentiments and uncovers key drivers behind important business metrics. CogniVue simplifies the daunting task of data analysis by offering smart, industry-specific insights. This advanced analytics tool is a game-changer for Voice of the Customer (VOC) analysts.

Shihab Muhammed, Founder and CEO, SurveySparrow says Embracing generative AI allows us to turn data into dialogues and insights into actions. It’s about elevating the customer experience to be more human-centric, even in a digital domain. Our platform is now more intuitive, responsive, and, importantly, more personal.

SurveySparrow is known for its unique approach to surveys, with the help of a conversational UI, which has reimagined the feedback collection process. The mobile-first design and ability to customise the survey look and feel have played a significant role in achieving higher completion rates and more effective feedback collection. SurveySparrow’s surveys have consistently delivered response rates exceeding 40%, far surpassing the industry average of 15%, and sometimes even reaching an impressive 80-90%. With AI now in the picture, the numbers will only get bigger and better.

Rishul Raj Aggarwal, Business Unit Head, SurveySparrow commented Generative AI is reshaping the landscape of customer experience, making it more intuitive, personalised, and efficient. With Wings and CogniVue, we’re not just automating processes; we’re elevating them to meet the needs of today’s dynamic customer interactions.SurveySparrow’s commitment to innovation doesn’t end with these features. The company is on a mission to continually push the boundaries of what’s possible in customer experience,

ensuring businesses can not only meet but exceed customer expectations.

In line with this vision, SurveySparrow is hosting its exclusive CX event, ‘RefineCX India’, on February 23rd at Sofitel BKC, Mumbai. This second edition of the exclusive gathering of top CX professionals will feature insights from leading industry leaders on themes like mastering personalisation and harnessing social reputation and showcase a sneak peek of SurveySparrow’s cutting-edge innovations.

As we look to the future, SurveySparrow promises more groundbreaking developments, signaling a new era where every customer interaction is powered by understanding and foresight. With SurveySparrow, the future is not just automated; it’s personalised.