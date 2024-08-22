SUSE reinforces value of open source with cloud services and next-generation AI solutions

SUSE announced several key updates designed to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and market expansion within the Indian enterprise landscape. These developments underscore SUSE’s dedication to advancing IT capabilities and enhancing opportunities for partners and customers in India, especially in the emerging age of AI. To this end, SUSE plans to add roles such as product development, technical experts, and go-to-market resources to its team of over 100, to support business growth and drive customer success.

Introducing SUSE AI: A vision for secure, open GenAI

EY estimates that India has the potential to add between US$359bn to US$ 438bn to its GDP on account of Gen AI adoption by 2030. SUSE recently launched a groundbreaking platform designed to offer a secure, open, and enterprise-grade generative AI solution for global enterprises looking to unlock potential as they shift from Gen AI strategy to implementation. Representing a major advancement in AI technology, SUSE AI will provide organisations with the flexibility to deploy private generative AI solutions with their preferred LLMs, either on-premises or in the cloud.

AI Solutions that offer comprehensive oversight of mission-critical data

The SUSE AI platform, set to launch later in 2024, will feature a modular, vendor-agnostic generative AI solution designed to integrate seamlessly with SUSE’s existing open-source technologies, including SUSE Linux, Rancher Prime Kubernetes management and NeuVector Prime security offerings. This comprehensive solution will enable enterprises to manage data flows securely and privately, while minimising regulatory compliance risks and enhancing overall security. By addressing the challenges of balancing AI-driven innovations with associated challenges, SUSE AI will offer a comprehensive oversight of mission-critical data, empowering enterprises to fully harness the potential of generative AI.

AI as part of SUSE’s strategy and roadmap

SUSE’s approach to AI is grounded in open-source principles, emphasising security and customer choice. SUSE AI will adopt a responsible AI framework, allowing enterprises to select the models and tools that best suit their needs while maintaining privacy and security. By focusing on “human first AI,” SUSE aims to enhance productivity, innovation, and scalability, to ensure that AI complements human talent and aligns with aspirational goals for each AI use case. SUSE’s AI roadmap is set to deliver enterprise-ready AI solutions that prioritise data protection and customer control.

Acquisition of StackState to enhance cloud-native observability

SUSE has completed the acquisition of StackState, a premier full-stack observability platform, to bolster its cloud-native observability offerings. This integration will embed StackState’s advanced technology into SUSE’s Rancher Prime, its premium container management service. The addition of StackState’s platform will deliver unparalleled visibility and control, enabling IT teams to swiftly identify and resolve issues within their containerized cloud environments, thereby accelerating operational efficiency.

Josep Garcia, General Manager for Asia Pacific, SUSE, commented “India’s public cloud services market, inclusive of software-as-a-service solutions, is estimated to total US$24.2bn by 2028, representing a 3x increase in four years time. This represents opportunity, and also challenges, as India’s enterprises look to accelerate adoption of cloud technologies and the associated benefits that they offer: in digital transformation, cloud-native development, edge computing, and AI technologies. With that in mind, SUSE looks to provide a secure, open and flexible platform for the region’s businesses to modernise their IT infrastructure, optimise their application delivery and harness the power of technological updates for their customers. We look forward to being their trusted partner in this continued success.”

Rajarshi Bhattacharyya, Country Manager for India, SUSE, said, “India is one of the deepest benches of talent for open source developers in the world, and SUSE is excited to participate as a connector between downstream and upstream communities while maintaining openness of choice in the marketplace. We are also enthusiastic about the new advancements across our Linux, cloud-native, and edge portfolios. SUSE looks to drive continuous iterations of these technologies, powered by open models of community-led and collaborative development, to empower organisations to unlock the full potential of open source. Our enhanced offerings, and now with the introduction of gen AI, are designed to accelerate time-to-value and reduce operational costs. In doing so, we can help organisations optimise their digital transformation strategies and stay ahead in a highly dynamic market.”