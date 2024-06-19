Sustainability trailblazer: Green frontier capital secures spot on top tier impact’s coveted list

Green Frontier Capital, a US and India-based investment firm, has made its presence on Top Tier Impact’s Prestigious List of global Climate tech VCs.

Top Tier Impact’s list featuring Global Climate Tech VCs has now showcased climate tech VC funds that operate in the climate tech investing segment. Green Frontier Capital has appeared in the ‘ Climate First’ category. This achievement reflects Green Frontier Capital’s responsibility towards climate change, sustainable development, and the growth of green industries.

Sandiip Bhammer, Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Green Frontier Capital, expressed, “It is an honour to be featured in the highly regarded Top Tier Impact’s list of Global Climate Tech VCs alongside other prestigious global and Indian investors working towards the goal of sustainable development. This recognition emphasises the firm’s steadfast resolution to navigate innovation and sustainability in the fight against increasing environmental issues, primarily climate change. We express our gratitude to our remarkable team, stakeholders, investors, and entrepreneurs for their contribution.”

GFC’s presence in the list highlights the company’s efforts and motivation to achieve a positive environmental impact through its investments. The new milestone further reinforces GFC’s promise to provide sustainable solutions to combat climate change.