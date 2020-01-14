Food delivery platform ‘Swiggy’ launches ‘Swiggy Go’, an instant pick up and drop service to send packages anywhere across the city. Using Swiggy Go people can pick up and drop off laundry, fetch forgotten keys, send lunch boxes from home to office, and even deliver documents or parcels to clients. This facility is quite similar to Swiggy stores, which promises to deliver to users’ doorstep household items like groceries, flowers, and medicines, among other things within an hour. Swigyy Go can be used as a part of the main Swiggy app itself.

Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy said that Swiggy’s vision is to elevate the quality of life of urban customers by offering unparalleled convenience. He also said that Swiggy has been enabling this with food delivery for five years and stores across the city with Swiggy Stores, Go will open the Swiggy delivery superpower to all consumers in the city.

Majety also added that Bengaluru would be the first city in India to experience the Swiggy do the last minute delivery for everything, and not just-food. This year Swiggy Go is supposed to expand to over 300 cities and Swiggy Stores to all major metros.

Swiggy Go would deliver products from any store, This includes than 300 merchant partners like Godrej Nature’s Basket, Nilgiris, Organic World, Heads Up For Tails, and Nandu’s Chicken.

Swiggy has tied up with more than 200 merchant partners like Ratnadeep, Ghanshyam, Sneha Chicken, Yellow and Greens, and 24 Organic Mantra.

Where Is Swiggy Now With Numbers?

Some national publications state that Swiggy filed its annual report for the period ending March 2019. Swiggy earned 72 percent of the total operating revenue income by providing the market place and food services. The remaining 18 and 10 percent of income came through delivery and also offering ancillary services.

Diving deeper, it is seen that the biggest contributor was earnings from marketplace services that stood at INR. 805.7 crore. All points added, Swiggy recorded a 2.7X jump in operating revenue from INR. 1,121 crore in FY19 from INR. 417 crore in FY18. Also, Swiggy’s earnings from interest on deposits and mutual fund gains shot up 4.3X from INR. 39.5 crore in FY18 to INR. 170 crore. As Swiggy launches Swiggy Go, there are some possibilities that tables would be turned.

