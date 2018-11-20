Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Syed Murshed joins Future Oncology Hospital

By Express Computer
Syed Kadam Murshed who was formerly working with Medica Hospitals Group as Group Head-IT has joined Future Oncology Hospital as VP-IT. Medica Hospital is the fastest growing and technologically advanced Hospital Chain in Eastern India. In the last 9 years, Medica expanded quickly and efficiently using the power of IT. Syed as the Head of IT was one of the key people who made this possible, and making the hospital more digitally enabled.

Future Oncology Hospital is a 220 bedded state of the art hospital where total cancer care under one roof will be provided. The hospital is scheduled to operate from the first half of 2019. Syed has a total experience of 23+ years of IT enablement across diverse industries and functions. Syed is also actively involved into core functions of various IT Communities like CIO KLUB, Infosec Foundation, Hospital Tech and many more associations.


