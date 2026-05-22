Synology expands enterprise storage ambitions with PAS7700 launch

As enterprise workloads become increasingly AI-driven, latency-sensitive, and always-on, storage infrastructure is evolving into a strategic foundation for digital operations. Organizations today are not just looking for capacity; they require high availability, ultra-low latency, operational resilience, and cost-efficient scalability capable of supporting modern hybrid IT environments.

Against this backdrop, Synology has announced the general availability of PAS7700, the company’s first active-active all-flash NVMe storage system aimed at mission-critical enterprise workloads.

The launch marks a significant step in Synology’s enterprise storage ambitions, positioning the company beyond its traditional NAS market strengths and deeper into high-performance enterprise infrastructure.

Built for High-Availability Enterprise Environments

PAS7700 has been designed specifically for environments where downtime and performance bottlenecks can directly impact business continuity.

The platform features a dual-controller active-active architecture with 48 NVMe SSD bays packed into a 4U chassis, supporting expansion up to 1.65 PB of raw capacity through seven additional expansion units. The system supports both file and block protocols, including NVMe-oF, iSCSI, Fibre Channel, SMB, and NFS, allowing enterprises to deploy it across diverse workload environments.

Synology says the system can scale up to 2 million IOPS with sub-millisecond latency and deliver throughput reaching 30 GB/s, powered by up to 2,048 GB of memory and 100GbE networking.

These capabilities position PAS7700 for demanding enterprise use cases such as AI workloads, large-scale virtualization, analytics, databases, and latency-sensitive transactional systems.

Enterprise Resilience Moves to the Forefront

One of the most notable aspects of PAS7700 is Synology’s emphasis on uninterrupted operations and built-in resilience.

As enterprises increasingly rely on real-time digital services, infrastructure resilience has become as critical as raw performance. PAS7700 addresses this through multiple layers of redundancy, including RAID triple-parity protection, synchronized in-memory write safeguards, IP failover, and protocol-level failover mechanisms.

The active-active architecture is particularly important in mission-critical environments because it minimizes single points of failure while enabling continuous operations even during hardware or controller disruptions.

Synology is also integrating its broader data protection ecosystem directly into the platform. Features such as Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs), Write-Once Read-Many (WORM) capabilities, immutable snapshots, Snapshot Replication, and Hyper Backup are built into the system, giving enterprises integrated cyber resilience and recovery capabilities out of the box.

Performance Meets Storage Efficiency

Beyond performance and resiliency, Synology is also positioning PAS7700 as a platform designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce long-term storage costs.

The system includes advanced deduplication capabilities aimed at minimizing storage consumption across large enterprise datasets. Synology also announced upcoming support for Synology Tiering, which will automatically move colder data to lower-cost storage tiers while reserving high-performance NVMe capacity for active workloads.

This reflects a broader trend across enterprise infrastructure where organizations are increasingly balancing high-performance requirements with tighter cost optimization mandates.

Expanding Beyond Traditional NAS Markets

The launch of PAS7700 also signals Synology’s broader strategic evolution.

Historically recognized for its NAS and SMB storage offerings, Synology is increasingly targeting enterprise data center environments where performance, resilience, and hybrid infrastructure integration are becoming central purchasing criteria.

According to Bie-i Chu, Executive Vice President of the Synology NAS Group, the PAS7700 platform reflects more than 25 years of storage expertise and extensive enterprise proof-of-concept validation.

The company’s focus appears to be shifting toward delivering integrated infrastructure platforms that combine storage, protection, operational simplicity, and cyber resilience under a unified ecosystem.

The Bigger Enterprise Storage Shift

The arrival of platforms like PAS7700 highlights a larger industry transition underway in enterprise storage.

As AI adoption accelerates and digital operations become more distributed, enterprises are reevaluating storage architectures not just for capacity, but for operational continuity, performance predictability, cyber resilience, and governance.

In this environment, storage is no longer viewed as passive infrastructure. It is increasingly becoming an active enabler of AI readiness, business continuity, and enterprise resilience.

With PAS7700, Synology is making a clear push into that next phase of enterprise infrastructure.