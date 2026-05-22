Tenable, Anthropic partner on AI exposure management workflows

Tenable has announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic to expand AI-driven exposure management capabilities across the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, signalling a broader shift towards agentic AI-powered cybersecurity operations.

The partnership will integrate Anthropic’s Claude models into Tenable Hexa AI, the company’s agentic AI engine designed to automate cyber risk prioritisation, remediation orchestration, and exposure analysis across enterprise attack surfaces.

At the core of the initiative is the growing need for cybersecurity systems capable of operating at machine speed as attack surfaces become increasingly distributed across cloud, IT, OT, and critical infrastructure environments. The collaboration reflects a move away from static vulnerability management towards continuous, AI-orchestrated exposure management ecosystems.

Tenable Hexa AI is powered by the company’s Exposure Data Fabric, which combines native telemetry, third-party security data, and threat intelligence from Tenable Research into a unified intelligence layer. By embedding Claude-powered workflows into this architecture, Tenable aims to enable AI systems that can not only identify exposures but also autonomously coordinate remediation actions across complex environments.

From a technology perspective, the platform introduces a more advanced form of agentic cybersecurity orchestration, where AI agents analyse attack paths, prioritise risks, recommend mitigation strategies, and trigger remediation workflows with minimal human intervention. This represents a broader evolution in cybersecurity operations towards autonomous and semi-autonomous security systems.

The collaboration comes as enterprises face a rapidly shrinking window between vulnerability discovery and active exploitation. Traditional security models often struggle to keep pace with the scale and velocity of modern threats, particularly as AI itself begins reshaping offensive cyber capabilities.

According to Mark Thurmond, organisations increasingly require fundamentally different security approaches capable of coordinating intelligent actions across sprawling attack surfaces in real time. Jason Clinton highlighted the importance of integrating frontier AI models directly into operational cybersecurity workflows to improve response speed and contextual risk analysis.

The partnership also underscores a growing convergence between large language models (LLMs), cybersecurity telemetry, and enterprise automation frameworks. Rather than functioning solely as conversational assistants, AI models are increasingly being embedded into operational security infrastructure as decision-support and orchestration layers.

Tenable plans to apply Claude across multiple cybersecurity use cases, including exposure analysis, remediation orchestration, attack surface prioritisation, and intelligent operational workflows spanning modern hybrid environments.

Overall, the announcement reflects a broader industry transition, from reactive cybersecurity tooling to AI-native exposure management platforms, where autonomous agents, contextual intelligence, and real-time orchestration combine to create more adaptive and resilient cyber defence ecosystems.