Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Sysdig Delivers India’s First Real-Time Cloud Security SaaS Platform

Sysdig Delivers India’s First Real-Time Cloud Security SaaS Platform

NewsArtificial Intelligence AISecurity
By Express Computer
0 32

Sysdig announced the expansion of its cloud-native security platform with a new SaaS region in India. Sysdig is expanding the SaaS version of its cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) to the Indian subcontinent in response to growing customer demand and the region’s rapidly expanding cloud economy.

Several marquee customers, from prominent government agencies to the subcontinent’s largest banks, currently rely on Sysdig for end-to-end cloud security. By launching a new public cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) region in a localised AWS data center, Sysdig delivers on its promise to support India’s most innovative companies as they pursue secure and sovereign cloud development. The new SaaS region will join the six others Sysdig has globally, as well as in-region customer support and partnerships with some of the country’s biggest consulting firms and resellers.

India is in the midst of a transformative era. The country’s public cloud services market grew to $3.8 billion during the first half of 2023, and it is expected to exceed $17 billion in cloud spending over the next three years [1]. With more than 84% of large organisations adopting SaaS applications and 53% of enterprises increasing their adoption of cloud-native services such as containers and Kubernetes over the last two years, the country’s cloud adoption is on pace to create 14 million new jobs by 2026 [2].

The transition to the cloud offers Indian organisations the opportunity to capitalise on greater speed and automation for application development and delivery. This speed, however, comes at the expense of faster attacks. Whereas dwell time on-premises is 16 days, attacks can happen in just 10 minutes in the cloud. AI continues to put additional pressure on the speed of attacks. While prevention is necessary, it leaves companies operating in the cloud needlessly vulnerable — cloud detection and response that alerts users when an attack is happening in real time has become mandatory.

Real-time cloud security

Sysdig has taken a unique approach to cloud security using runtime insights, which enables security teams to move faster and make better-informed decisions. By focusing on what is exploitable at runtime, Sysdig can inform decisions made across the entire software development lifecycle.

– Stops attacks in real time: By detecting and alerting on threats anywhere in the cloud fabric within two seconds, Sysdig can stop attacks instantly. Using ⦁ open source Falco, Sysdig instantly detects changes across environments.
– Gain visibility across cloud-native environments: Sysdig aligns visibility across cloud services – containers, Kubernetes, cloud logs and trails, Linux and Windows servers, and serverless (FaaS). By removing the bottlenecks caused by legacy security tools, Sysdig unlocks the visibility necessary to effectively protect organisations’ entire cloud estates.
– Focus on the threats that matter: With Sysdig, enterprises can prioritise the fixes that matter most in their cloud environments — from vulnerabilities and misconfigurations to permissions and runtime threats. By uncovering hidden risks and attack paths, paired with runtime insights, security teams can prioritise the threats that impose the greatest risk and filter out 95% of the noise.

Although the company’s new Indian SaaS region runs in AWS, Sysdig secures customer workloads and environments in AWS, GCP, Azure, and beyond across the globe.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image