Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  T-Hub collaborates with CIMP BIIF to boost Bihar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

T-Hub collaborates with CIMP BIIF to boost Bihar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

News
By Express Computer
0 6

T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem, signed an MoU with CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which manages B-hub in collaboration with the Department of Industries in Bihar. The MoU was signed with the aim of synergizing and collaborating to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state of Bihar.

The T-Hub team participated in a two-day visit to attend a business conclave hosted by the Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) in celebration of the occasion. The visit culminated in a series of events, including a student face-to-face interaction session, an entrepreneur session with incubated startups at B-hub, a management session with faculty and staff members at CIMP and CMP BIIF, and an official MoU signing ceremony. Wg Cdr Anish Anthony Retd (Chief Delivery Officer, T-hub) and Mr. Saurabh Nitnaware (Manager, Govt. Innovation programs, T-hub) were present during the MoU signing ceremony, alongside Prof. (Dr) Rana Singh, Director CIMP, Shri Kumod Kumar (Chief Administrative Officer, CIMP), Prof. (Dr) Rajeev Verma, and other faculty members and staffs of CIMP BIIF.

Speaking on the occasion, Wg Cdr Anish Anthony said, “We are excited to partner with CIMP BIIF in Bihar to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state. Through this strategic collaboration, we aim to share our expertise and knowledge to help build a vibrant startup ecosystem in Bihar, creating opportunities for the youth and fostering innovation and growth.” He also congratulated both teams and shared insights into T-Hub’s journey towards becoming the world’s largest and India’s best innovation & incubation ecosystem.

Prof. (Dr) Rana Singh during his address expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards the T-Hub team for extending the immense support and collaboration. He said, “This MoU is a remarkable one for the state of Bihar as it would be a great opportunity for CIMP BIIF to learn from the masters of this field i.e., T-Hub. We would try our best to replicate the T-Hub model of incubation in Bihar and like always as leaders, we wish and envisage ourselves to be in the role of mother incubation centre under the startup ecosystem in the state of Bihar.”

During the Face2Face interactive session organized for the students, Wg Cdr. Anish Anthony talked about the role of T-hub as an incubator, emphasizing its 6Ms Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, Methodologies) and 2Ps (Partnerships & Policy advisory) framework. He also highlighted the importance of the fast-changing digital landscape in India and the upcoming wave of growth that will ride on innovation and sustainable entrepreneurship.

On the second day of the visit, the T-Hub team during the Entrepreneurial Session at B-Hub interacted with the incubatee- startups who displayed their products and services. Also, the startups sought suggestions and solutions from the highly experienced T-Hub members. The visit ended with a valedictory session where Shri Kumod Kumar, CEO of CIMP-BIIF also CAO of CIMP, delivered the Vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude towards the T Hub team for being MoU partners and now looking forward to the joint endeavors in near future.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image