T-Hub Partners with Swiss Re GBS India to boost innovation in the Insurtech Sector

T-Hub, which leads India’s innovation ecosystem, announced its partnership with Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, an analytics and innovation hub of Swiss Re, one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, insurance, and other forms of risk transfers. With this partnership, T-Hub and Swiss Re GBS India aim to drive innovations in the insurtech space and to establish a presence in the world’s largest innovation campus.

T-Hub will work with Swiss Re GBS India to discover innovative technologies and trends, which allow them to accelerate the development of new business models and products, as well as adopt open innovation strategy, based on the exchange of ideas at the global level. The collaboration signals a strategic path offering the corporate a holistic synopsis of an innovation ecosystem and providing start-ups with growth opportunities by building a stack of products.

MSR (Mahankali Srinivas Rao), CEO, T-Hub, said, “T-Hub always looks out for dedicated partners who are open to start-up innovation because their transformation will help not only their businesses but the entire industry. Our goal of this partnership is to create opportunities for our start-ups to be mentored by a distinguished company like Swiss Re GBS India so they can revolutionize the market and we are pleased to welcome them into our ecosystem. We look forward to connecting Swiss Re GBS India with the technology improvements our start-ups are offering to the insurance industry.”

Amit Kalra, Head, Global Business Solutions (GBS) India said, “We look forward to enhancing our tech proposition in the market by tapping into T-Hub’s start-up ecosystem. Bringing together our robust digital, data, and technology capabilities and T-Hub’s innovative prowess, we are confident this unique collaboration will help us build more resilient communities and a stronger re/insurance ecosystem.”

Swiss Re GBS India will leverage T-Hub’s innovation expertise and ecosystem of start-ups, corporates, and investors to enhance its processes, products, and services while sharing valuable expertise with the start-ups. T-Hub through its T-Connect initiative will help Swiss Re GBS India in getting access to six to eight start-ups in the insurtech space. Access will be targeted and based on stringent selection criteria relating to start-ups that are focused on the development of unique and advanced insurance technologies. Four start-ups will be further shortlisted to pitch during the demo day and will stand a chance to collaborate with the corporate.

Till now, T-Hub has provided market access to 300+ Indian start-ups with 18+ international interventions It has conducted more than 10 market access programs and facilitated 200+ international start-ups from more than 42 countries. T-Hub will continue to drive collaboration between start-ups and leading innovation ecosystems across the world, providing global market-access opportunities to start-ups.