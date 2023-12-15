Taiwan-based Vertux Enters Indian Gaming Market in Exclusive Partnership with Amazon India

To elevate the gaming experience of players with professional-grade gaming products, Taiwan-based Vertux, a leading lifestyle gaming company, has officially set foot in the Indian market. The company aims to revolutioniae the gaming hardware sector by introducing Gaming Keyboards, Headphones, Mice, Mousepads, and other accessories to combine top-notch performance, quality, and aesthetic design—all at budget-friendly prices.

Vertux’s suite of gaming accessories will be available for purchase on Amazon starting December 18th, 2023. Vertux’s entry into India will significantly boost the country’s thriving gaming community. With Gaming’s exponential growth in player engagement and revenue, Vertux’s cutting-edge products aim to offer gamers an enhanced experience, refining their performance and unlocking their gaming prowess, both at home and in competitive tournaments.

Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj, Head of Sales India and SAARC, Vertux by Promate Technologies, said, “India is witnessing rapid growth in its gaming sector, boasting nearly 500 million individual gamers. Vertux sees this as an opportune moment to enter the Indian market with its robust portfolio of gaming devices. What distinguishes Vertux Gaming is our diverse product range, providing gamers the freedom to design their ideal gaming experience. Beyond seizing this growing market, our objective is to redefine gaming experiences and offer Indian consumers direct access to our world-class gaming solutions. We aim to communicate that Gaming isn’t just a Hobby– it’s a Lifestyle.”

Vertux has successfully sold more than 2 Million products across 50+ countries. Boasting an extensive portfolio of 30+ products spanning across 5+ categories, Vertux sets its sights on transforming India’s gaming market.

The ‘Gaming Accessories Market’ report by Allied Market Research projects that the global gaming accessories market, valued at $6.1 billion in 2021, is set to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, with a 9.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The Asia-Pacific region, notably, is poised to maintain its status as the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period.