Taskmo’s key strategies to engage and motivate gig workers

On demand, employees are an attraction for organisations. With India aiming to become a US$ five trillion economy by 2025, the gig economy will be a significant factor in bridging the income and unemployment gaps. Although the gig economy sounds great, there’s a catch. While the gig workers get greater flexibility and autonomy, they also lose some structure and security. However, with so many new companies popping up every day and eyeing to grab gig workers, it’s not just about acquiring skilled workers but also about keeping them motivated to stay on that platform.

On-demand service platforms are not only competing for customers but also for employees who would be meeting their customer’s needs. People are constantly moving between platforms to increase their earnings to stand in this economy. Businesses must be able to retain gig workers in a fast-moving economy if they are to lose money on onboarding and time. However, it is not just about saving time and money. It’s crucial to encourage gig workers to stay on our platform and continue gigging over the long term.

Taskmo, a gig marketplaces, gives gig workers a sense of loyalty and connection. Taskmo stands behind the workers who cannot understand the business to incline the values that represent the brand and provide a better customer experience. According to research, gig workers mainly look for three things in their work to promote engagement in their field.

● Structure

● Companionship

● Respect

Taskmo’s list of motivating gig workers will help you provide the right incentives in an unprecedented work environment. The gig workers checklist will help businesses build a culture of retention.

Optimised Payment Methods

About 45 per cent of gig workers are primarily worried about their income. The lack of worker protection and guaranteed paychecks in this sector is worrying. With Taskmo, gig workers get paid promptly and flexibly. This reinforces good work and motivates the gig workers to continue working. The workers get paid for the task they perform that can be checked anytime on the dashboard. Taskmo’s quick access

to the payment portal is a top feature hailing gig workers, offering a good return for all the efforts by gig workers. Workers who are more likely to work longer hours get gratification for working hard. Gig workers are likely to choose Taskmo as it highlights the work and experience of gig workers.

Tangible Incentives

Through the training process, Taskmo provides gig workers with all skills, knowledge, and information regarding the tasks that help motivate the gig workers to improve their performance and increase productivity.

Through the training process, Taskmo motivates their gig workers with relevant, accessible, and engaging tools that are easily triggered automatically and bite-sized content that can be tailored to business-specific needs.

Summing up

Engaging and retaining gig workers with more nuance are vital in motivating them. Companies must remember that gig workers are more responsible for benefits than recognition from peers and mentors. Taskmo’s unique retention strategies reflect the perks of gig workers, and they encourage long-term loyalty and promote a positive work environment where gig workers prefer to work daily.