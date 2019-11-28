Tata Comm, Kacific sign global IP connectivity and cyber security deal

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) has selected Tata Communications to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific. Tata Communications will provide global internet and state-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network. “Kacific chose to enter into this arrangement with Tata Communications because of the sophistication and scale of the company’s global network and its unrivalled security expertise,” said Kacific CEO, Christian Patouraux, adding, “Our high-speed broadband will reach people living across both the most remote rural locations and the most densely populated urban centers in the Asia Pacific region. Tata Communications has a highly skilled network and security team and a leading edge technology that will support the Kacific1 satellite IP delivery network to deliver optimal and redundant performance across the region. Relying on that network, the Kacific satellite system will make internet connectivity affordable for millions of people who are currently unserved or underserved.”

Brian Morris, Vice President and General Manager of Global Media & Entertainment Services at Tata Communications said, “Robust connectivity is the foundation of any digital solution. At Tata Communications, we understand the need for a network that is global, reliable, secure and scalable. We believe in Kacific’s vision to bridge the digital divide by providing high-quality broadband access to underserved areas of the Asia Pacific. We are pleased to work with Kacific to provide them a unified service across security and network management.”

