Dell Technologies introduces new solutions to advance high performance computing and AI innovation

At Supercomputing 2019, Dell Technologies is introducing several new solutions, reference architectures and portfolio advancements all designed to simplify and accelerate customers’ high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) efforts.

Continued adoption of AI to solve real-world problems has spurred growth across the HPC industry. According to a recent report from Hyperion Research, the global HPC industry is expected to grow by 7.1 per cent to more than $39.2 billion by 20231 and HPC-server based AI is expected to rise by ­more than 29 per cent from 2018 to 2023, reaching $2.7 billion in 2023.

“There’s a lot of value in the data that organisations collect, and HPC and AI are helping organizations get the most out of this data. We’re committed to building solutions that simplify the use and deployment of these technologies for organisations of all sizes and at all stages of deployment,” said Thierry Pellegrino, vice president of HPC at Dell Technologies.

“Our new solutions are designed to enable customers at all levels of maturity unlock the most from their data capital, using a confluence of simulation, modelling and machine learning techniques, which are powered by high performance computing. Each offering has been designed to meet the feedback of customers and address future market trends as well as pain points in the adoption of AI across the APJ region,” said Manish Gupta, Sr. Director and General Manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

Dell Technologies advances storage solutions for HPC

Dell Technologies is expanding its portfolio of Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC Storage with new, turnkey solutions for ThinkParQ’s BeeGFS. Offering a combination of technology partners’ software with Dell EMC hardware, networking and support, based on engineered and tested designs, Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC Storage simplify and speed deployment and solutions management.

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC BeeGFS Storage, with ThinkParQ’s software-defined parallel file system, speeds-up input/output (I/O)-intensive workloads with the ability to scale from small clusters to enterprise-class systems on premises or in the cloud.

Dell Technologies also is introducing expanded capacity for Dell EMC PowerVault ME4, offering 16TB HDDs that allow customers to scale to 4PB in 15U rack space – a 25 per cent improvement in density, allowing for more HPC storage capacity in a smaller space. PowerVault brings scale, bandwidth and built-in data protection to HPC configurations with management simplicity.

Dell Technologies simplifies path to AI with new Dell EMC Ready Solutions and reference architectures

Dell EMC is expanding its Ready Solutions for AI portfolio with an all-new validated design for the Domino Data Science Platform. Developed in collaboration with Domino Data Lab, the Dell EMC validated design enables data scientists to develop and deliver models faster while providing IT with a centralized, extensible platform spanning the entire data science lifecycle –accelerating ideation and deployment.

To further simplify AI deployments, Dell Technologies is also introducing five new reference architectures for optimizing Dell EMC technologies with leading AI partners, such as those from DataRobot, Grid Dynamics, H20.ai, Iguazio and Kubeflow on Red Hat OpenShift. With these architectures, organizations can speed up deployment of AI solutions to modernize, automate and transform their data center using industry‑leading Dell EMC converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies.

These architectures are optimized for Intel Xeon Scalable processors and enable organizations to speed up the deployment of AI solutions for training and inference to modernize, automate and transform their data centers using Dell EMC converged infrastructure, servers, storage and data protection technologies.

New 400GbE networking switch for compute and storage intensive workloads

Joining the Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z-Series portfolio, Dell is unveiling the Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F-ON, a 400GbE open networking switch designed for high performance workloads. As an open networking pioneer, Dell Technologies delivers on the promise of software-defined networking, making network operations more flexible, programmable and easier to manage.

The Dell EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F-ON is purpose-built for cloud service provider data center networks with intensive compute and storage traffic, such as HPC, AI and streaming video. The new switch also delivers four times the throughput, double the price performance and near double the power efficiency of existing 100GbE platforms.5

Dell Technologies introduces new NVIDIA GPU and Intel FPGA options across its server portfolio. Dell Technologies also is introducing new GPU and FPGA support for its PowerEdge servers.

