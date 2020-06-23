Tata Communications and TeleWare collaborate on mobile voice recording to help businesses meet their financial regulatory requirements

Read Article

Tata Communications is working with TeleWare, a communications technology business, to offer TeleWare’s mobile voice and SMS recording as part of the Tata Communications MOVE mobility platform. The combination of the companies’ capabilities will help allow global businesses to give their employees the flexibility to do their work anywhere and anytime, while helping them ensure regulatory compliance with financial transaction reporting.

Employees expect to be able to use their mobile device to collaborate and communicate effectively regardless of time or location. For many sectors – such as financial services – there is often a need or even a legal requirement to keep a record of all communications. In the US, for example, financial institutions are required to record mobile communications to comply with regulations in the Dodd-Frank Act. And, the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) affects any investment firm dealing with businesses in the EU – so its reach is far and wide.

To address these demands, Tata Communications will equip its global Tata Communications MOVE mobility platform with TeleWare’s SIM-based mobile voice and SMS recording functionality. This platform is part of Tata Communications’ mission to create seamless mobile experiences through services and applications that are secure, reliable, and cost-effective for people and businesses to use anywhere in the world. Furthermore, TeleWare will use the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform for the mobile communications services it provides in Europe.

Steve Haworth, CEO at TeleWare, comments: “International organisations are under increasing compliance and regulatory pressure to capture mobile communications. Through our collaboration with Tata Communications, we will bring our call-recording capabilities to organisations worldwide to help them meet their evolving business demands. In addition, Tata Communications MOVE™ platform will serve as a reliable, scalable, and cost-effective foundation for the provision of our mobile communications services across Europe.”

Damien Stephens, Associate Vice President of Mobility and IoT, Tata Communications, adds: “Our Tata Communications MOVE™ platform is all about harnessing the power of truly borderless and secure connectivity to enable businesses to transform how they operate. The addition of TeleWare’s call-recording to this platform will help our customers in some of the most stringently regulated industries to empower their employees to use their mobile devices to communicate and collaborate seamlessly – without having to worry about keeping a record of such communications.”

