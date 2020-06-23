Crompton unveils its new SilentPro range of fans with ActivBLDC Technology

Read Article

India’s ceiling fan company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has unveiled its new futuristic design of fans called the SilentPro powered by the ActivBLDC Technology. The latest addition to their premium portfolio of fans, the new SilentPro fans with its aerodynamic design reduces air friction thereby providing superior air delivery. It is also 2X times more silent than regular fans and delivers up to 50% savings in electricity costs.

Home is a sanctuary of peace and calm where we leave all of our worries outside to de-stress and unwind. While fans generally create a cool and calm atmosphere at home, it becomes difficult to relax especially when fans create unnecessary and irritating noises throughout. As the exam season is also around the corner, parents, too, try to ensure their kids concentrate with no distractions/disturbance. However, instead of helping us rest or staying focused, fans – which become the very source of this noise, tend to keep us up all night and distract us from our tasks leading to concentration difficulty as well as affecting kids’ exam preparation. In order to address the unspoken need for silence, Crompton has, therefore, introduced the SilentPro fans that delivers high airflow at very low noise levels. It is the perfect combination of elegant aesthetic looks, energy efficiency, high air delivery and silent operation.

This aerodynamic design, which assures high performance in silence, also comes with a smart remote operation. At an air delivery of 240 CMM (cubic meters per minute), the SilentPro fans delivers air comfort that rivals the best of the conventional fans available in the market. Powered by the ActivBLDC motor, the fan guarantees 50% power saving, thereby translating to 50% savings on your electricity cost – an approx. Rs 6000 in savings for average household running of 4 fans for the year. It works efficiently with a smart remote control which uses radio frequency (RF) technology, allowing you to point the remote anywhere for ease of operation. It also has an enhanced safety cable that prevents the fan from falling due to improper installation or wearing of parts.

Speaking about the company’s latest range, Mr. Rangarajan Sriram, Vice President, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, added, “The consumer is moving beyond just the functional benefit of the fan and is looking for various unique features that provide an all-round experience at home while providing value for money. The Crompton SilentPro Enso fan is designed specifically keeping in mind this unique insight of operational silence that may not always be a key factor in the purchase decision but is growing in importance owing to the negative effects of noise on our mental wellbeing. More importantly relevant during a time like exams where children are unable to focus and concentrate due to background noise. We hope that these contemporary characteristics enable consumers to trust in our craftsmanship and in turn have a blissful experience at home.”

