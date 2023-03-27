Express Computer

Tata Communications introduces JAMVEE – cloud-based calling solution for global enterprises

Tata Communications brings JAMVEE, a cloud-based application with an integrated and simplified voice calling solution, enhancing the employee experience and productivity with easy collaboration features. This end-to-end business solution provides high-quality call and messaging experience to the employees, allowing engagement with co-workers on a secure network across any Android, iOS or Windows Desktop device. With flexible plans for voice calling and data roaming, JAMVEE is a cost-efficient solution for employee collaboration needs of enterprises.

JAMVEE is especially designed for knowledge and frontline workforce within enterprises. Its simple interface enables users to easily call and chat with colleagues in a Closed User Group (CUG) while availing voice recording capabilities. JAMVEE can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with communication applications of the enterprises.

JAMVEE, together with Tata Communications MOVE eSIM solution, empowers businesses to offer the most cost-effective collaboration solution to employees travelling overseas that ensures ease of use, high-quality voice calling, and improves employee efficiency.

This solution allows faster onboarding and is regulatory compliant with fraud prevention APIs, detection and alerting features to ensure complete security of conversations. It also helps enterprises eliminate cost overflows when deploying large-scale applications with extensive features requiring in-depth and elaborate user training and technical infrastructure.

“Hybrid working is here to stay and will continue to evolve,” said Mysore Madhusudhan, Executive Vice President, Collaboration and Connected Solutions, Tata Communications. “Any organisation in the process of building or developing a hybrid future for their employees will require calling solutions, but not every worker will require a full suite of embedded collaboration tools. JAMVEE is designed with this in mind. It provides a range of services and facilities while ensuring the investment is economical for the enterprise. JAMVEE™ gives a lean, secure and scalable collaboration set-up for their staff and ensures a connected workforce far more efficiently than before.”

Built on Tata Communications proven expertise and experience to provide and manage cloud-first employee engagement solutions, JAMVEE enables enterprises to continue to benefit from a single go-to-partner for all their secure collaboration requirements

