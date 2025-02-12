Tata Elxsi and Garuda Aerospace sign MoU at Aero India 2025 to establish centre of excellence for indigenised UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) design and development

Tata Elxsi and Garuda Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Aero India 2025, Asia’s biggest Airshow, being held from February 10th –14th. This partnership establishes a dedicated UAV design, engineering, and certification centre to develop indigenous drone technologies specifically for Indian defence applications, along with agriculture, and smart cities, supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Tata Elxsi and Garuda Aerospace are showcasing prototypes, designs, and operational UAVs at Aero India 2025. In addition, a demonstration of indigenised UAV components highlights India’s advancements in autonomous UAV technologies.

Tata Elxsi will lead the design, development, testing, and certification of UAV subsystems, leveraging its expertise in avionics, miniaturisation, ground control systems, secured communication, and energy optimisation. Its proven capabilities in avionics certification, including compliance with DO-254 and DO-178C standards, will ensure regulatory adherence and safety. By integrating its proprietary autonomous and digital twin technologies, AI-driven solutions, and advanced propulsion and battery management systems, Tata Elxsi will enhance UAV efficiency, reduce energy consumption by 20%, cut costs by over 20%, and accelerate development cycles by up to six months.

Garuda Aerospace, as an OEM with a strong presence in defence and other sectors, will lead business acquisition and delivery. The drones developed under this initiative will cater to multiple applications such as payload management, goods delivery, precision agriculture, and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) missions, addressing critical operational needs across industries.

The Indian defence forces and Border Security Force are expected to be key beneficiaries of this collaboration, gaining access to cutting-edge UAV capabilities. Additionally, this initiative will create new employment opportunities and contribute to workforce development in the aerospace sector.

Jayaraj Rajapandian, Head of Aerospace, Rail & Off-highway, Tata Elxsi, stated: “Our partnership with Garuda Aerospace marks a major milestone in India’s aerospace ambitions. By driving AI-powered UAV advancements, we are strengthening India’s defence ecosystem and reinforcing the country’s self-reliance in aerospace technologies.”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder & CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said “This strategic collaboration with Tata Elxsi reinforces our commitment to indigenous innovation. Over the next three to five years, we will focus on fully indigenised production and supply of airborne and ground systems, strengthening India’s leadership in UAV technology.”