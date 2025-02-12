Verint expands global innovation centre in India

Verint announced that its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Bangalore, India, is expanding, marking a significant milestone in Verint’s commitment to innovation and growth.

The decision to establish the Bangalore location as a GIC and invest in expansion is a direct result of the significant momentum Verint has attained in CX Automation and its unique ability to deliver tangible AI Business Outcomes, NowTM. Verint serves some of the world’s most iconic brands, including approximately more than 80 of the Fortune 100. The new GIC model will further equip Verint to meet the evolving needs of customers with the most current AI-powered solutions.

Workforce expansion in India

Verint’s presence in India – a renowned global technology talent hub – spans more than 20 years. With a workforce that has grown significantly year over year at the Bangalore location, Verint plans to continue to expand the GIC to approximately 1,000 employees by the end of 2026. This recruitment drive will focus on attracting top-tier talent in AI, data science, research and more, contributing to local employment and economic development.

“As the CX Automation space continues to evolve, Verint is well positioned to accelerate development of best-in-class solutions that deliver stronger, faster AI business outcomes at scale,” says Verint’s Rob Scudiere, chief technology officer. “Our goal with Verint’s Bangalore GIC is to attract top-tier talent, fostering a diverse team of innovators who will continue to shape the future of customer engagement.”