Tata Play Fibre has announced a strategic collaboration with IBM to build a next-generation, AI-ready data lakehouse powered by IBM Watsonx, aimed at transforming its data infrastructure and enabling enterprise-wide analytics.

The initiative will consolidate 25 disparate data sources, spanning customer records, marketing, finance, call centre interactions, and service operations, into a single, scalable environment. This unified architecture is expected to eliminate inconsistencies, improve data standardisation, and enable real-time insights, addressing long-standing challenges caused by fragmented systems.

Built on IBM’s watsonx platform, the new data lakehouse is designed to support both structured and semi-structured data, creating a trusted foundation for AI workloads and advanced analytics. This will allow Tata Play Fibre to strengthen customer retention strategies, identify cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

According to Anand Sahai, CEO of Tata Play Fibre, building a robust data backbone is central to the company’s digital transformation journey. He noted that the new platform will enable faster, deeper insights into customer behaviour and operations, helping deliver differentiated experiences in an increasingly competitive broadband market.

From an operational standpoint, the platform is expected to provide real-time visibility across the organisation, empowering teams, from call centre agents to field engineers with contextual insights to improve responsiveness and service delivery. Nebu Joy, Vice President – IT at Tata Play Fibre, highlighted that unifying data at scale will significantly enhance decision-making and customer experience.

For IBM, the collaboration underscores the growing importance of hybrid, AI-enabled data architectures in telecom and broadband sectors. Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President – Technology, IBM India & South Asia, emphasised that enterprises today require not just data consolidation but intelligent, AI-ready systems to navigate rising customer expectations and operational complexity.

Beyond immediate gains, Tata Play Fibre plans to expand the platform by incorporating additional datasets, including network and operational data, to enable deeper analytics such as regional demand forecasting and performance optimisation.

With this move, Tata Play Fibre is transitioning from fragmented, manual reporting systems to a data-driven, AI-first operating model, reflecting a broader shift in the telecom sector towards intelligent infrastructure that supports both operational agility and customer-centric innovation.