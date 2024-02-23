Tata Tele business services to offer unified solution on toll-free for WhatsApp business

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), has announced to offer a single number unified solution for Toll-Free and WhatsApp Businesses. Single Number Unified Solution brings together the power of TTBS Toll-free numbers and superior UX and reach of WhatsApp Business platform, enabling enterprises to have seamless and impactful interactions with their customers. TTBS has already onboarded businesses from the retail, manufacturing, telecom, BFSI, and services sectors to enable enhanced customer experience.

Single Number Unified Solution allows businesses to use their TTBS Toll-Free Number as their WhatsApp Business Number, enabling a smooth omnichannel experience. This cutting-edge solution will transform customer services by empowering enterprises to centralise their customer engagements, delivering unparalleled customer support and satisfaction.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Vishal Rally, Sr. Vice-President – Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices said, “TTBS is committed to empowering businesses with advanced customer engagement strategies, unlocking new levels of convenience for them. By combining our Toll-Free services and WhatsApp Business capabilities into a single unified platform, we aim to help businesses create a more personal, seamless, and efficient customer experience. We believe this innovative solution will transform the way enterprises connect with their customers, fostering stronger relationships and driving business success.”

With a Single Number for TTBS Toll-free and WhatsApp Business platform, enterprises can optimize their customer service, marketing campaigns, and overall brand presence across multiple channels.

Some of the key benefits include:

1. Unified customer experience: Enterprises can now provide an enhanced accessibility and unified experience as customers can reach out to businesses through their preferred communication platform, whether it’s via voice calls or messaging, without the need to switch between different contact points.

2. Streamlined customer communication: The single-number feature allows enterprises to consolidate their interactions and responses. With its centralised platform for monitoring, it helps businesses to address customer queries, feedback, and support requests on a real-time basis.

3. Cost-effective solution: This unified solution eliminates the need for maintaining separate contact numbers for Toll-Free and WhatsApp Business services. This consolidation optimizes operational costs and boosts efficiency, translating into significant cost savings for enterprises.

4. Analytics and insights: The unified solution incorporates robust analytics and reporting features, providing enterprises with valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. Businesses can utilize this data to make data-driven decisions, improve services, and optimize their customer engagement strategies.

With a strong focus on delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer services, TTBS is enabling a ‘digital-first’ ecosystem for businesses to become digitally agile. For this, TTBS has taken several initiatives in recent times to empower businesses with innovative and reliable solutions that help them maintain smooth operations in a flexible, scalable, and secure manner. The company’s Smart Business Solutions portfolio comprises of Smartflo CCaaS suite, an advanced cloud communication suite integrated with omni-channel capabilities, SmartOffice- a one-box start-up kit with voice, data, apps, storage & much more, Smart Internet Leased Line with built in cloud security, SD-WAN iFLX an intelligently flexible solution for network optimization and a comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions.