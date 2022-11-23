Tata Tele Business Services to provide WhatsApp Business Platform through Smartflo Cloud Communication Suite

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), one of the country’s leading enablers of connectivity and communication solutions for businesses, has announced the strategic expansion of its cloud communication suite Smartflo with WhatsApp Business Platform. This is an advanced move in the digital era to offer an enhanced business communication experience, thus accelerating user engagement, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring impactful customer interactions.

WhatsApp Business Platform is an easy and trusted solution for businesses to better manage discussions and queries of customers around the globe. Its superior UX further enhances business communications, enabling seamless and impactful interactions in the way customers want to engage in today’s business ecosystem.

Tata Tele Business Services, in its endeavor to transform digital experiences with technology, brings to the table, in-depth knowledge of enterprise customer needs and requirements, as well as trust and service assurance. This integration will help businesses map customer operational needs over multiple channels, while boosting customer experience with unified hyper-personalized interactions and multi-touch attributions.

Sharing his views on the enhanced Smartflo cloud communication suite, Vishal Rally, SVP & Head – Product, Marketing and Commercial at Tata Teleservices Ltd said, “We are excited to offer WhatsApp Business Platform though our Smartflo business suite, thereby, allowing businesses to adapt to new challenges and provide exceptional assistance to their customers on the messaging platform. Customers today, expect communication to be efficient, simple, and genuine, which is enabled by WhatsApp Business Platform. It connects our customers to their target audiences in the way they like to be assisted. We at TTBS assure a superior user experience based on trust to our valued customers as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider”.

“We are excited that WhatsApp Business Platform is being leveraged for customer engagement by Tata Tele Business Services for its (CPaaS) suite. Businesses across sectors use the WhatsApp Business Platform to build a variety of scaled custom solutions. It helps advance customer convenience and enable richer customer engagement. We look forward to continuing building partnerships with businesses to help them unlock avenues of access to new audience cohorts who use WhatsApp extensively everyday,” added Ravi Garg, Director, Business Messaging, WhatsApp India.

Smartflo along with WhatsApp Business Platform, provides an integrated omnichannel solution experience involving different channels and methods of connecting with customers and integrating them. It unifies the customer experience (CX) across different channels such as websites, mobile apps, social media, and phone calls, as a single-point system to optimize interaction experience collectively.

Smartflo makes business communication easy and rich, with a host of features such as: Single Customer View, Workflow Automation, AI-enabled Chatbot, Chat Interface, Advanced Analytics, Hyper-personalization, One-Click Integration and Easy to Integrate API Platform.

Counted among the country’s leaders in smart digital solutions, Tata Tele Business Services, not only provides the digital highways on which companies, big and small, run their businesses but also acts as the technology catalyst for their growth by offering a comprehensive portfolio of digital Solutions in the domains of Security, Collaboration, Marketing, Cloud & SaaS.

The company has a full portfolio of enterprise-grade Smart solutions, including Smartflo, SmartOffice, SD-WAN iFLX, Microsoft Office 365, Google Workplace, Zoom Communications, EZ Cloud Connect, Ultra-Lola, and Smart Internet leased line among others.