TCS BaNCS Cloud Now Available on Amazon Web Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that its flagship SaaS platform for banks and financial institutions, TCS BaNCS Cloud, is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers meet the operational demands of their businesses in the digital era, while lowering their cost of infrastructure.

TCS BaNCS Cloud is a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go, one-stop SaaS platform that has been adopted by banks of varying sizes across the globe for its future-ready digital architecture, functionality, business agility and operational efficiency. The TCS BaNCS Cloud platform’s proven application architecture ensures anytime, anywhere digital access, scalability, resilience, high performance, and compliance.

TCS supplements the TCS BaNCS solution by helping customers create their cloud roadmap, advising them about cloud strategy and cyber security, and by offering managed services.

TCS BaNCS collaborates with companies like AWS to offer customers the transformative power of the cloud with the benefits of global availability, scalability, security, and agility, while further reducing the cost of IT infrastructure.

“TCS BaNCS Cloud is the outcome of our ‘Cloud First, Digital First’ strategy designed to help our customers accelerate their Business 4.0 transformation journeys,” said R Vivekanand, Vice-President and Co-Head, Financial Solutions, TCS. “TCS BaNCS Cloud on AWS will allow our customers to further reduce their cost of infrastructure, and focus more on innovation and the use of technologies like AI and machine learning to differentiate themselves through a superior customer experience.”

