Team E42.ai Builds AI Workers Within 4 Hours in Their Latest Hackathon

The world’s leading AI-NLP-powered Cognitive Process Automation (CPA) platform, E42, hosted a hackathon that saw three teams go head-to-head to create an AI worker each within 4 hours. With 9 mentors guiding the teams, the participants were required to come up with the idea, build the AI worker, and create a pitch for the working AI worker that solves defined business challenges – all this within 4 hours. The winner was then decided based on criteria ranging from the novelty and innovative approach in the use case idea, tangible business value, its viability and relevance to the current market, and end-to-end functional implementation.

A result of the intense 4-hour effort by all three teams was three AI workers that aim at solving varied business problems. While the AI Learning & Development Manager can suggest applicable courses as per employee designation, offer employees training materials, and track their progress reports regularly, the AI Customer Onboarding Executive can gather customer details, collect PAN/TAN and OTP validations, and much more. The AI Teacher & Student Assist can evaluate students’ skills, display video and audio lectures/courses, offer a complete results dashboard, and more.

Speaking about the hackathon, Animesh Samuel, CEO and Co-Founder, E42, said, “At E42, we strive to ensure that work is always creative and never boring. This was evident in the thrilling hackathon, where three teams were able to come up with solutions to real-world problems like customer onboarding, L&D, and more in just 4 hours. We cannot wait to bring these capabilities to the market and implement these for our customers!”