TeamViewer empowers SRF Ltd. with AR-based remote support solution

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced that SRF Limited, a multi-business chemicals corporation engaged in manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates, has implemented TeamViewer’s Augmented Reality (AR) platform Frontline. The solution enables highly efficient remote support and employee training across four SRF plants in India.

Using TeamViewer Frontline’s remote support solution x Assist via tablets and smart glasses, SRF is able to significantly speed up its maintenance and service procedures. Technicians from SRF’s Centre of Excellence in Chennai can connect to the devices of on-site staff and remotely guide them through the necessary processes in order to quickly identify and resolve the specific problems on the machines. Through the you see what I see technology, the remotely connected technician can assist their colleagues on-site by enhancing their field of vision with virtual instructions or markers to overcome hindrances and reduce downtime. Secondly, the technology also provides the SRF employees with opportunities to learn on the job while connecting with their seniors working in different locations remotely.

Bimal Puri, Vice President & CIO (Fluoro Chemicals & Technical Textile Business) at SRF Limited said, At SRF, we are constantly thriving to improve our processes. Digitalisation always plays a key role in our considerations. Through AR technology, we have been able to reduce machine downtimes from sometimes days to a few hours max. The newly implemented digital service and maintenance processes significantly improve our plants productivity and at the same time – ensure knowledge transfer, ultimately resulting in higher customer and employee satisfaction.

Rupesh Lunkad, Managing Director TeamViewer India said, TeamViewer is elated to be SRF’s trusted partner in empowering them to seamlessly integrate remote support across their geographical presence in India and accelerate their digital transformation journey. They are also exploring new use cases with TeamViewer to increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and scale their business. TeamViewer has demonstrated its capabilities and commitment to supporting our customers in achieving their business objectives, and we are looking forward to bringing value to SRF Limited with this partnership.