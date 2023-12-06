TeamViewer Integrates Lansweeper Technology into its Remote Monitoring and Management Offering

Express Computer

TeamViewer announced the integration of Lansweeper’s technology for asset discovery and inventory into its remote monitoring and management (RMM) offering. This provides IT departments with a comprehensive, unified IT management solution to support daily operations.

– Enhanced Visibility – With Lansweeper’s robust IT asset discovery and inventory capabilities, IT administrators gain complete visibility of their IT infrastructure by accurately mapping every device connected to the network. This includes detailed insight into hardware and software, enabling administrators to make informed decisions and optimise IT resources.

– Improved Risk Management – The integration improves risk management and compliance processes by detecting unauthorised devices and non-compliant software within the network. This proactive approach helps IT administrators prevent potential policy violations and ensures compliance with IT policies and regulations.

– Efficient Management – The solution allows IT administrators to monitor their hardware and software inventory, track warranty status, and patch deployments. A unified dashboard provides a clear overview of the IT landscape, allowing for strategic planning and cost-efficient decisions.

Frank Ziarno, Vice President Product Management at TeamViewer, “By integrating powerful technology like Lansweeper’s IT asset discovery and inventory capabilities into our RMM offering, we are able provide a comprehensive single-vendor solution that enables IT administrators to maintain IT landscapes at scale. This is a significant step forward in our commitment to simplifying IT management.”

Dave Goossens, CEO at Lansweeper states, “TeamViewer’s more than 600,000 customers will now have access to Lansweeper’s unique discovery and inventory technology. We’re excited to be part of this solution, having an automated, always up-to-date inventory is crucial for efficient and cost-effective IT management.”

