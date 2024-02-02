TeamViewer unveils real-time assistance app for Apple vision pro

German company TeamViewer, announced TeamViewer Spatial Support, an app to experience TeamViewer’s pioneering 3D visualisation and real-time remote assistance on Apple Vision Pro. This app stands as a testament to TeamViewer’s innovation capabilities, speed, and efficiency for entering the next era of immersive assistance, after-sales support and field service.

TeamViewer’s Spatial Support app on iPhone uses ARKit and the built-in LiDAR Scanner to capture detailed 3D models of devices in need of support. In a shared session, a remote expert using the Spatial Support app on Apple Vision Pro can then interact with the precise visual models captured on iPhone. Together, they have a synchronized 3D experience, with the expert guiding the on-site technician via annotations and 3D elements.

Brian Ballard, senior vice president product management & solution delivery at TeamViewer, says: “Remote support and assistance is part of TeamViewer’s DNA, and with Apple Vision Pro we are bringing a new level of fidelity, visual depth, and detail to our customers that just was not possible before. These unique immersive capabilities go far beyond desktop support and help customers who deal with real-world, complex objects convey critical information to those that can help them service machines, and systems out in the field. This results in a faster response time and fewer errors. Ultimately, it addresses labor shortages and the need for easy knowledge transfer by bridging the gap between on-site challenges and remote expertise.”

Thanks to the leading position of its AR-enabled enterprise productivity platform Frontline, TeamViewer is uniquely positioned to launch an industry-focused solution for Apple Vision Pro. It is built on TeamViewer’s profound knowledge of how to digitally transform manufacturing, after-sales and field service processes, underlined by strategic partnerships with industry giants like SAP, Microsoft, and Siemens.

TeamViewer customers can already use their existing license to integrate this solution into their daily work.