Tech Mahindra Among The 50 Best Companies To Work in 2020

Tech Mahindra Ltd . a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services has been recognised amongst India’s 50 best companies to work for in 2020 by the Great Place to Work®️ Institute. Listed amongst the ‘ Best in Mega Employer ’ (organizations with more than 50,000 employees), Tech Mahindra is also one of the five ‘ Best Companies in Career Management ’. Tech Mahindra has achieved the 21 st rank among India’s 100 ‘ Best Companies to Work For 2020: Top 50 ’ by the Great Place to Work®️ Institute. This was one of the largest workplace study in India, representing the voice of more than 2.1 million employees, over 21 industries.

Tech Mahindra has earned this recognition for creating a great place to work for all the employees and has excelled on the 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. The awarding organization, Great Place to Work®️ Institute, is the ‘Global Authority’ for creating, sustaining and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM. Great Place to Work®️ is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in Workplace Culture Assessment and they identify Best Workplaces solely on the basis of Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization. No jury or individual can influence the results of the assessment.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra on being Among India’s 50 Best Companies to Work for in 2020

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra expressed sincere gratitude, happiness and pride on the achievement. “This is a collective win of 125,000+ people, who resolved to become and build a great institution by working in more than 125,000 different ways, towards a common goal. They were led by purpose, powered by technology and driven by a culture of RiseTM. We are humbled and honored to be counted among India’s 50 best companies,” he said, as he extended his special thanks to the human resources function.

As a leading digital transformation organization with a global presence, Tech Mahindra is creating memorable and meaningful connected experiences for a world that’s connected by purpose, people, and passion. As a ‘company with a purpose’, Tech Mahindra remains rooted in the business and social ethos shared by the entire Mahindra Group through the RiseTM tenets – accepting no limits, alternative thinking, and driving positive change, that are instilled in every member of the Mahindra family. The same has been demonstrated through initiatives like – ‘Don’t be plastic’, ‘3-4-3 for Good’ amongst others.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Marketing Head, Tech Mahindra, said, “We, at Tech Mahindra, believe the future of work is ‘Human-Centred’. Our focus has been on providing ‘meaningful work’ and creating an enabling environment where our employees feel trusted, respected, recognized and empowered. As a mega employer, having a dispersed and large workforce, we leveraged technology to create hyper-personalised experiences and Moments of Truth that embedded ‘People Engagement’ in our core business strategy, TechMHRNxt.”

The Great Place to Work (GPTW)™ certification validates Tech Mahindra’s philosophy of providing a workplace culture centered around driving positive change, celebrating each moment, and empowering all associates to RiseTM. Embarked on an HR transformation journey called TechMHRNxt, Tech Mahindra is focused on empowering its associates by providing them with opportunities of connecting, co-creating, and celebrating at work. Through a myriad of wellness programs, upskilling options, reward and recognition efforts, progressive policies for diversity and inclusion, Tech Mahindra is fostering an environment where learning, growth and innovation is promoted. Under its latest #lovetobeTechM initiative, the associates are encouraged to share anecdotes, stories and testimonials on – celebrating good times, surviving the tough times and preparing for the future – together.

Tech Mahindra under its TechMHRNxt charter, focuses on reimagining people function for creating ‘Human-Centred workplace’ and enhance employee experience by leveraging next-generation technologies along with human interactions. Associates at Tech Mahindra are digital change makers who are here to disrupt, blaze new trails and create connected experiences for a connected world.

