Retail/E-comm/QSR leaders to deliberate on road to a “new normal”

Save the date: 23rd, 25th and 26th June 2020 | 10:30 am

IT leaders from ITC, Zomato, Myntra, Titan, Swiggy, Havmor, Arvind, Pantaloons, Country Delight will be sharing their views and insights in engaging and interactive sessions, at Digital Technology Senate virtual conclave

With the successful completion of Pharma/Healthcare and Education track, Digital Technology Senate (DTS) powered by Express Computer is organising the three- day series covering retail/ecomm/QSR track in week 3, on 23, 25, 26 June, 2020. Join DTS as we discuss how businesses can navigate the changes brought about in these uncertain times from the industry leaders, on how you can position your business for recovery.

The three-day series will feature leading retail, e-commerce and QSR experts discussing the role of technology in combating Covid, overcoming the business challenges, offering valuable insights on the latest trends, innovations and strategies in meeting their business goals. Each session will have a different focus and will present and showcase best practices and lessons learnt from the specific sector or topic.

From this virtual conclave, you will

Take away practical advice relevant to retail/e-comm/QSR business and role, in navigating the effects of the current economic outlook

Managing business in difficult economic situations

Know how to create visibility within your operations

Positioning your business to recover and thrive

The power packed sessions will offer an overview of retail/e-commerce and QSR industries’ reactions to Covid-19, with information on what is needed for businesses to recover and to start thinking about what the road to a “new normal” looks like for these verticals.

Day1- June 23rd

Keynote Address: Business implications of Covid-19-Pivoting the digital marketing strategy

Rajnish Kumar, Head of Program Data and Digital Strategy, ITC Ltd

Special Address: Contactless dining for life after Covid-19

Sandeep Anand, Chief Marketing Officer – Food Delivery, Zomato

Day 2- June 25th

Panel Discussion 1: Ensuring business continuity amid Covid-19 and the way forward

Piyush Chourashiya, Director – Analytics, Swiggy

Yashwanth Kumar C, Head of Analytics and Insight, Titan Company

Chakradhar Gade, Co-Founder, Country Delight

Triveni Rabindraraj, Manager, Inside Sales, LogMeIn India

Ayushi Gudwani, Founder & CEO, FableStreet

Vinay Kumar Parth, Director – Sales, NetApp India & SAARC, NetApp

Panel Discussion 2: How technology is moulding the future of Retail/E-Comm/QSR

Pooraan Jaiswal, Group CTO, Group CIO, TBZ (Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd.)

Dhaval Mankad, Vice President, Information Technology, Havmor Ice Cream

Manjunath Soma, CTO, Omuni – Powered by Arvind Internet

Varun Rajwade, Head – Loyalty, Digital and Customer Analytics, Pantaloons

Santhosh Reddy, Co-founder & VP, Technology, ShakeDeal

Vivek Tyagi, Sr. Director Sales, Enterprise & Embedded, Western Digital

Xavier Kuriyan, Director Solutions and Alliances, Dell Technologies, India

Day 3: June 26th

Keynote Address: Covid and beyond: Reimagining retail through technology

Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Titan

Special Address: How tech prepares e-commerce for post-pandemic times

Raghu Krishnananda, Chief Technology Officer, Myntra

The webinar series is sponsored by LogMeIn, Tech Data, Dell, NetApp,MongoDB and Western Digital.

