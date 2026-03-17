Tech Mahindra and Fortinet partner to deliver Managed SASE solutions for secured digital transformation

Tech Mahindra announced a partnership with Fortinet to deliver a Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. The joint solution aims at enabling secure and scalable digital transformation for enterprises globally.

The partnership combines Tech Mahindra’s advisory, transformation, and managed services covering networking and security, with the Fortinet Unified SASE solution to help enterprises modernise and secure their networks in an increasingly hybrid and cloud-driven environment. The Managed SASE solution integrates secure Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and advanced threat protection into a unified architecture, enabling seamless connectivity and robust security across cloud, Software as a Service (SaaS), and on-premises environments. The solution is also supported by 24×7 security operations centres, proactive threat hunting, and AI-driven intelligence to deliver continuous protection across the enterprise network.

Abhishek Malhotra, Global Business Head – Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “As enterprises accelerate cloud adoption and embrace hybrid work, the burden of fragmented network architecture and operational complexity has become a critical hurdle. Through our partnership with Fortinet, Tech Mahindra is addressing this challenge by delivering a unified Managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. It integrates secure connectivity, zero-trust network access and advanced protection into a single, scalable framework, empowering organisations to modernise their networks and drive business agility with confidence.”

In addition to strengthening security, the joint solution delivers measurable business outcomes, including reduced dependence on costly Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) networks, lower total cost of ownership, and scalable network expansion across branch offices, edge locations, and remote workforces. Centralised policy management and a consistent user experience of the solution further simplify operations while maintaining strong security controls.

Landon Scott, Vice President, U.S. Channel Sales, Fortinet, said, “Enterprises are looking to simplify infrastructure, lower operational costs, and securely support hybrid work. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra delivers a managed Unified SASE solution that replaces fragmented architectures with integrated networking and security, helping customers achieve significant efficiency gains while strengthening their security posture.”

The partnership further strengthens Tech Mahindra’s end-to-end Managed Network Services offering for global customers, enabling network modernisation, enhanced security posture, and cost optimisation. Together, Tech Mahindra and Fortinet make it easier to modernise networking and enhance protection for today’s hybrid environments and distributed workforce.