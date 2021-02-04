Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Tech Mahindra and RSA Scandinavia Partner to accelerate Digital Transformation in Banking and Insurance Domain

Tech Mahindra and RSA Scandinavia Partner to accelerate Digital Transformation in Banking and Insurance Domain

News
By Express Computer
0 19
Read Article

Tech Mahindra has announced a strategic partnership with RSA Scandinavia (Codan/Trygg-Hansa), one of the largest general insurer in the Nordics. Tech Mahindra will support RSA Scandinavia in its IT Infrastructure digitization strategy by transforming its mainframe operations using next-generation service to enhance customer experience and faster time-to-market.

Mukul Dhyani, Business Head Continental Europe, Tech Mahindra said, “We are delighted to partner with RSA Scandinavia. This underscores our capabilities and substantial strength in the Banking & Insurance domain, allied to our long history of successfully servicing global customers. Having a global experience with some of the biggest Financial institutions across geographies, will enable us to catalyze this high value engagement. Our relationship is a testimony to our continuous focus towards the Nordics & strengthens our position as trusted technology partner for all our Nordic customers.”

This engagement will also focus on accelerating consumerization of digital services and provide flexibility and agility to RSA Scandinavia to enable enhanced customer service globally.

Michael Schønecker, Head of IT Operations, RSA Scandinavia said, “Tech Mahindra and RSA Scandinavia are entering a Strategic Partnership which will improve our time-to-market and ensure flexible scalable solutions, enabling an improved service to our customers. The partnership is based on a common understanding of the importance of being flexible, but at the same time being able to adapt to the digital transformation. We have throughout the process been very satisfied with the customer facing approach Tech Mahindra has delivered, and are looking forward to our future partnership.”

Tech Mahindra under its TechMNxt charter has continued focused on leveraging next-generation technologies such as Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 5G, and Internet of Things to disrupt and enable digital transformation, and to build cutting-edge technology solutions and services for customers globally.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Data Summit

Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
Register Now!
close-image