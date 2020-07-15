Tech Mahindra Designs Digital Transformation Course Approved by All India Council of Technical Education

Read Article

Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has designed a first-of-its-kind digital transformation course approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Tech Mahindra has partnered with Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC), under Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University, to roll out a two year post graduate programme in the academic year 2021. The custom curated curriculum is aimed at addressing the industry-academia skill-gap in new-age technologies including digitalisation, mobility, artificial intelligence and machine learning among others.

Tech Mahindra’s research and development arm, Makers Lab will be working closely with JNEC on reviewing the format of the course and helping them to create an environment of learning and innovation. As part of this course, students will be trained to work with dynamic, diverse, and agile teams to find solutions that will benefit people, society, and industry. This interdisciplinary course is aimed at providing holistic training to the students by imparting skills in competencies around digital transformation and technologies and cultivating an environment of entrepreneurship and design-led thinking.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head of Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, “Digitalization is fundamentally changing the way organisations engage with both, their customers and their workforce. As part of our TechMNxt charter, we are investing heavily in reskilling our employees in next generation digital technologies. The inter-disciplinary course gives students an opportunity to look beyond existing expertise and discover how digital transformation is re-shaping the businesses of the future. Through this one-of-its-kind course, we aim to collaborate and co-create digital-warriors and nurture their talents and bridge the skill-gap.”

The course is based on four main pillars – offering software engineering with relevant processes, methods, and tools to upskill students in new age technologies, helping students hone their skills in designing and applying digital systems, involving people as co-producers by focusing on user- centred development processes and lastly, equipping students in transversal skills with special emphasis on project work and hands-on training, which accredit students with relevant competencies for job market and a progressive attitude.

Dr. Harirang H.Shinde, Dean Faculty of Engineering, Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, said, “MGM University, is the pioneer university to introduce the post graduate program, M.Tech. in Computer Science & Engineering (Digital Transformation) in collaboration with Tech Mahindra. From this collaboration wonderful objectives can be achieved and would also notch up the level of education adding tremendous value to innovation and Research. MGM university’s JNEC, Department of Computer Science & Engineering is establishing a state of art innovation facility to enhance students’ ability to work with cutting edge technologies-the next level of digital transformation and thereby leading to enrichment of Marathwada region.”

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is betting big on next gen technologies to solve real business problems of the customers by delivering innovative solutions and services. The organisation, through its aggressive industry-academia partnerships, re-skilling and research programs, plans to develop digital capabilities to create workforce of the future.

