Tech Mahindra Launches Navixus to Help Customers Increase Productivity and Generate Revenue Through Digital Transformation

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering solutions, has announced the launch of a new business unit Navixus, within Tech Mahindra Business Process Services (BPS). Navixus will combine Tech Mahindra’s Business Process Services’ automation, analytics, and consulting with Eventus’ customer experience (CX) and transformation capabilities to offer a holistic digital transformation suit to customers.

Navixus™ offers a suite of expanded and enhanced capabilities, including consulting, operational excellence, intelligent automation, generative artificial intelligence, CX technologies. The new business unit will also provide Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), advanced analytics, and managed services, and will guide customers from optimisation to transformation. According to industry reports, while nine in ten large companies globally have a digital and artificial intelligence transformation underway, they have only captured 31% of the expected revenue lift and one-quarter of expected cost savings from the effort. To tackle this, Navixus™ will assist businesses in addressing the challenges arising from heightened customer expectations, omnichannel interactions, budget constraints, and inefficient processes across various industries.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Today many enterprises are grappling with the challenges associated with adapting evolving technologies, ensuring robust data security, addressing skill gap, managing complex transformations, and navigating an extremely dynamic marketplace. Navixus™ aims to partner with our customers in this journey through a consulting-led approach and value-accretive suite of offerings that help them continually deliver superior experiences.”

The new business unit, led by Tech Mahindra’s consulting experts with decades of experience, will offer invaluable insights from global implementations and integration with major CX technology providers. Navixus™ will act as a complete digital transformation suite that caters to a customer’s future goals by unifying every transformative technology and offering, bringing together all capabilities under one roof. This will empower Tech Mahindra’s customers with future-ready business capabilities that have a strong emphasis on customer centricity.

Rob Rutledge, Business Unit Head of Navixus™ & CEO, Eventus, said, “The pace of change required for our clients to remain competitive and exceed the increasing demands of their customers has never been greater. Companies need to evolve and automate or be replaced by those who proactively modernise their operations. Navixus™ will provide customers the experience from global implementations and the integration of nearly every major CX technology provider.”

Eventus, a key player in providing comprehensive customer engagement solutions including strategy consulting, cloud-based tools, and managed services, was acquired by Tech Mahindra with the aim of augmenting its consulting-led front office solutions and moving up as a valuable BPS partner. Navixus™ aligns with this vision, further enabling Tech Mahindra to deliver industry-leading digital-first solutions to its global customers.