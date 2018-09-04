Tech Mahindra partners with NASSCOM to reskill and upskill employees in next gen technologies

Tech Mahindra recently announced its partnership with FutureSkills, an initiative by NASSCOM, powered by Edcast, a leading Silicon Valley organization for personalized learning. This is a step towards reskilling and upskilling Tech Mahindra’s workforce in next gen technologies, to enable them to deliver innovative and cutting-edge solutions to the customers.

Launched by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in February 2018, FutureSkills is a new age Learning Experience Platform from NASSCOM for building skills in nine futuristic technology areas and 66 new age jobs roles and over 155 skills. This initiative is aimed at enabling India to become a global hub for talent in emerging technologies in line with the Digital India initiative.

With this partnership, Tech Mahindra bolsters its mission to transform into a digital organization with a future-ready workforce to meet the demand of digital services. The platform will enable Tech Mahindra to curate the courseware and leverage FutureSkills’ new age learning features like micro-learning, smart cards, live-casting, peer-to-peer interaction, AI (Artificial Intelligence) based curated learning pathways and journeys to reskill its workforce globally in next generation futuristic technologies. These technologies will range from Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Virtual Reality (VR), Social & Mobile, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing and 3D Printing.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “The tremendous pace at which digital technologies are disrupting businesses today is creating an immediate demand for professionals who can work with next gen technologies to deliver state-of-the-art solutions and services. Tech Mahindra has been on a mission to reskill and upskill our global workforce and ecosystem. Reskilling employees through a three-tier internal training program and partnerships with online education partners like Unity Technologies, Pluralsight, edX.org and now FutureSkills bears testimony of this commitment. We are excited to collaborate with NASSCOM’s cutting-edge learning platform, FutureSkills that will provide access to best-in-class learning and enable our associates to develop skills in futuristic technologies to excel in the changing market dynamics.”

Debjani Ghosh, President at Nasscom said, “Skill development is one of the biggest priorities for our industry right now, as it is imperative that we equip our work force to deal with futuristic technologies like AI, 3D printing, robotics, blockchain etc. As technology becomes a horizontal across industries, we are confident that the symbiosis of skills and innovation will be well absorbed across sectors, and will be key differentiator for us in the global arena. NASSCOM’s FutureSkills platform is a cornerstone for the industry to build upon this tide of new age technologies, to ensure that we leverage our demographic dividend effectively and become a global power in the field.”

Karl Mehta, EdCast CEO, said, “We are excited to partner with Tech Mahindra and enable continuous learning of its global workforce on NASSCOM FutureSkills powered by EdCast. Being a global technology leader, Tech Mahindra’s pioneering adoption of FutureSkills across the company will help co-create a powerful digital learning ecosystem.”

As part of its TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is investing heavily in reskilling employees in next generation technologies like Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics, and Automation, and 5G. The FutureSkills partnership adds another feather to the list of Tech Mahindra’s tie-ups with various academia and universities across the globe such as the University of Berkeley, University of Suffolk, University of Sydney and a newly established Center of Excellence’ (COE) in Canada for unlocking the next wave of digital disruptions by boosting collaborative innovation, research programs and provide experiential learning opportunities to students.

Reskilling employees through a three-tier internal training program and partnerships with online education partners like Unity Technologies, Pluralsight, edX.org and now FutureSkills bear testimony of Tech Mahindra’s commitment towards building the capabilities as a consulting services and solutions provider endeavoring to boost digital revenues in sync with changing market dynamics. More than 90 per cent of Tech Mahindra’s technical employees have undergone training in digital familiarization and primary digital skills with over 60 per cent of these people having undergone an advanced training in next generation technologies like Internet of Things, Cloud, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Networks, Security services etc.

Tech Mahindra’s reskilling initiatives also include running a program called ‘Botify’, to educate, empower and enable all employees on cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Chatbots, Robotic Process Automation, Natural Language Processing and related Platforms on Products. Tech Mahindra also has seven ‘Makers Lab’ centres globally across US, UK and Germany including four in India – Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. The Makers Lab is a Research &Development hub for co-innovation of futuristic solutions with customers, partner companies, research institutions, universities and start-ups.