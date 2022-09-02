Tech Mahindra partners with Tada Cognitive Solutions to digitally transform supply chain networks for enterprises in the US

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Tada Cognitive Solutions (TADA), a next generation digital twin-enabled supply chain software provider headquartered in the US. The partnership will enable Tech Mahindra’s customers to build real-time end-to-end visibility across the entire supply chain network with control tower implementations and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The joint offerings will empower manufacturing, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and retail enterprises to leverage the true potential of digital technology. It will further propel collaboration among the various partners in the ecosystem to build modular decision systems. The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra’s deep domain expertise and system integration capabilities with TADA’s patented Digital Twin of the Supply Chain (DTSC) and Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO). This technology goes beyond a simple Digital Twin construct to build a Digital Duplicate® capable of creating a real time digital replica of an organization’s entire supply network in the cloud. Together, this will accelerate supply chain transformation programs focused on visibility, supply chain execution level analytics and scenario building capabilities.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President, Americas Strategic Verticals at Tech Mahindra, said, “Control towers are increasingly becoming predominant in the supply chain ecosystem, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027 globally. With the ongoing volatility and disruption of global supply-chains, our customers need to be connected by a common digital frame across their complex business networks, along with a control center to effectively identify risk and respond at speed. Our partnership with TADA is in line with our NXT.NOW™ framework that will enable our customers to drive real-time decision-making across their ecosystem. The partnership will bring a competitive advantage at speed and scale to the control tower solutions market in the US.”

With the partnership Tech Mahindra’s customers would be able to address the full spectrum of business needs covering planning, supply chain, procurement, production, and logistics design. TADA’s Digital Duplicate capabilities will create a real-time digital replica for the organization’s entire supply network in the cloud thereby creating a common language that connects and empowers an organization’s people, processes, partners, and data. TADA’s patented Digital Duplicate® technology will help elevate the Digital Twin software model by using millions of Digital Twins to build a digital copy of the enterprise’s entire ecosystem.

Seshadri Guha, CEO and Co-founder, Tada Cognitive Solutions, said, “We are very excited to partner with Tech Mahindra and utilize their deep domain expertise, global reach, and jointly accelerate bi-modal transformation for customers. The partnership will not only help organizations achieve operational results in the short-term, but also deliver sustainable digital transformation in the long-term. Our customers have gained competitive advantages by implementing the next generation Digital Duplicate® technology. This approach has proven to be extraordinary successful across multiple customers and industries.”

The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Tech Mahindra’s deep domain expertise in Supply chain, Strategic Planning & Sourcing, Industry 4.0, Connected Warehousing & Logistics enabled by the new-age technologies like IoT, Blockchain, RPA, Data analytics, Network security and Cloud, enables companies across all verticals to reshape their value chains to be more agile and resilient.