Tech Mahindra ties up with Microsoft to bring cloud-powered 5G core network modernization to telecom partners

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, and Microsoft, have announced a strategic collaboration to enable cloud-powered 5G core network modernization for telecom operators globally. The 5G core network transformation will help telecom operators to develop 5G core use cases and meet their customers’ growing technological (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), IoT (Internet of Things), and edge computing) requirements. It will further enable them to modernize, optimize, and secure business operations and develop green networks with reduced costs and a faster time to market.

As a part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will provide its talent expertise, comprehensive solutions, and managed services offerings like “Network Cloudification as a Service” and AIOps to telecom operators for their 5G Core networks. The modernization of network core systems and operations powered by AIOps will enable operators to deploy and manage their 5G Core networks and leverage the power of the cloud to deliver new and innovative services to their customers quickly and easily. AIOps will help operators combine big data and machine learning to automate network operations processes, including event correlation and anomaly detection, predicting fault and performance issues, thereby enabling self-serving network operations.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Today, it is critical to leverage next-gen technologies to build relevant and resilient services and solutions for customers across the globe. At Tech Mahindra, we are well-positioned to help telecom operators realize the full potential of their networks and provide innovative and agile services to their customers while also helping them meet their ESG commitments. Our collaboration with Microsoft will further strengthen our service portfolio by combining our deep expertise across the telecom industry with Microsoft Cloud. Further to this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will work together to help telecom operators simplify and transform their operations in order to build green and secure networks by leveraging the power of cloud technologies.”

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, “Azure provides operators with cloud solutions that enable them to create new revenue generating services and move existing services to the cloud. Through our collaboration with Tech Mahindra, Microsoft will further help telecos overcome challenges, drive innovation and build green and secured networks that provide seamless experiences by leveraging the power of Microsoft Cloud for Operators.”

Tech Mahindra will leverage the Microsoft cloud for its Sustainability solution iSustain to measure and monitor KPIs across all three aspects of E, S & G. iSustain will help operators address the challenge of measuring and reducing carbon emissions from the networks while meeting demands of the countless energy intense digital technologies, from AR / VR to IoT. In addition, Tech Mahindra will further enhance the security posture of the operator’s network and operations powered by SenTindra, a cloud-based virtual security operations center developed on Microsoft Sentinel. SenTindra platform offers 300+ scenarios and workflows to support Telecom operators’ Cloud Visibility, Monitoring, and orchestration requirements, making the networks secure and free from downtime.

The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance the ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.