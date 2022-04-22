Tech Mahindra to generate new revenue streams and 1000 Jobs in UK by using AI and data science

Tech Mahindra announced that it will create new revenue streams and add 1000 jobs in UK. The tech giant will collaborate with a leading academia and research institute in UK to co-innovate at Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab in Milton Keynes. Makers Lab is a research & development hub for co-innovation of solutions and services of the future with customers, partner companies, research institutions, universities, and start-ups.

This is on back of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcements regarding new UK-India collaboration on Artificial Intelligence made during his visit to India. The initiative aims to grow innovation and prosperity in both countries and harness the power of emerging technology to confront global challenges. Tech Mahindra is amongst the top technology Indian Investors in the UK and together with the academia and research institute, Tech Mahindra Makers Lab will bolster NXT of AI growth in UK and across 90+ countries where it operates.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that Tech Mahindra has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth.”

The initiative is in line with Tech Mahindra’s focus on co-innovation & digital transformation with customers, partners, and academia by leveraging next gen technologies. The association with academia and research institute will further enable Tech Mahindra to pave way for job creation and build an eco-system of interns and scholars to drive innovations in AI and Data Science.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Innovations and applications of Artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly transform the productivity and create revenue streams for businesses in the UK. Tech Mahindra aims to bring out the best of solutions powered by next-gen technologies for industries to solve specific challenges. We are also committed to investing in the local communities we operate in, and initiatives like these help increase the employability of future technologists in UK as well as globally.”

Tech Mahindra’s Makers Lab is focused on next generation technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, 5G – Network of the future. There is a range of business problems that Makers Lab aims to solve to enhance citizen services and customer experiences.

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyze the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.