Tech skilling programs have gained momentum in India in last 2 yrs: Report

Tech skilling programs have gained momentum in India in last 2 yrs: Report

Edunet Foundation, an Indian nonprofit that promotes technical skilling, technology innovation and entrepreneurship in youth, came out with its annual impact report recently. The report throws interesting insights about technology skills-based educational programs in the country.

As per the report, around one lakh youth from underserved communities enrolled for Edunet run skill-based programs in India. Areas like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity were in high demand amongst the young learners. Most learners came from backgrounds where quality experiential education is unavailable. This lacuna creates disparity in last-mile job acquisitions where they tend to lose out on opportunities that the new job market is creating.

The Edunet Impact Report highlights that:

  1. 27,530 school students (mainly between standards 7 to 12) enrolled for online programs had the opportunity to earn industry supported credentials.
  2. Over 100,000 adult learners enrolled into and participated in Edunet Foundation supported programs around technology skilling, with career support.
  3. More than 20,000 school students, from more than 4700 schools, benefitted from mentoring through an online platform supported by the organization.
  4. With 43 institutes and 298 completed projects, the Tech Saksham Program has impacted over 2,400 women students and helped them acquire future skills for rewarding careers in technology.

Nagesh Singh, Executive Director, Edunet Foundation while discussing the report says, “With rapid automation of traditional jobs across industries, there is a need for students to enhance and augment their skills for available “new collar jobs”, and the pandemic has accelerated that need. Our familiarity with blended learning approach gave us a head start in finding our balance after the initial phase of turbulence brought in by the pandemic. In 2021 alone, we engaged with 8257 institutions across 20 states directly and the rest of the country through our beneficiaries.”

All programs supported by Edunet Foundation aim to equip learners with core skills that are necessary to succeed in the emerging workforce.

With its pan India presence, Edunet Foundation is enhancing student employability, promoting technology innovation and creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. Learners get access to diverse global and local resources that allow them to combine global knowledge and their local context to create a uniquely experiential learning experience.

