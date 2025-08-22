Techceleration 2025 unveils draft HDB cluster vision with ₹1,000+ Cr investment framework and roadmap to 2,500 startups

The fifth edition of ‘HDB Techceleration’, the flagship initiative of the Government of Karnataka’s Beyond Bengaluru Mission, today set the stage for accelerating the Hubballi–Dharwad–Belagavi (HDB) cluster into India’s next digital growth corridor.

Anchored by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Techceleration serves as a platform to unite key stakeholders in shaping a collaborative ecosystem that drives innovation, generates quality jobs, and attracts global enterprises.

This year’s edition, inaugurated by Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for IT/BT & Rural Development, at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi brought together policy leaders, innovators, semiconductor industry experts, global capability centres (GCCs), startups, academia, and investors who converged to spotlight HDB’s rapid evolution from a promising regional hub into a global innovation powerhouse, driven by distributed growth, world-class infrastructure, and unique cross-border talent mobility.

The prestigious annual platform brings together policymakers, global capability centres (GCCs), semiconductor leaders, startups, academia, and investors to chart HDB’s growth as a global innovation powerhouse. This year’s edition unveiled the Draft HDB Cluster Vision Document 2025, laying out a bold roadmap to transform the region into India’s premier digital growth corridor.

The key highlights of the report outlined

Strategic investments in IT/ITES, ESDM, GCCs, Startups, and Biotech. Flagship initiatives: The upcoming EMC 2.0 electronics hub in Dharwad (₹3,000+Cr pipeline, 18,000+ jobs), robust SEZ/IT park development (500+ acres), and a ₹25Cr Cluster Seed Fund enabling 15–20 high-potential startups annually. Example: Nidec facility in Dharwad — ₹600 Cr investment, 800 job(scaling to 3,000) ₹1,000+ Crore investment framework for infrastructure, skilling, startups, and branding. 500+ acres in pipeline for IT/SEZs, 10,000+ talent trained, and 2,500+ startups envisioned. Vision milestones mapped through 2025, 2030, 2035, and 2047, aligned with India@100.

HDB Cluster: A Growth Story

The HDB region has rapidly evolved into one of India’s fastest-growing digital economy clusters, powered by education, entrepreneurship, and enterprise:

400+ startups across AgriTech, SaaS, HealthTech, and ESDM, with 80+ funded and 90+ IPs filed. 4,500+ new jobs created in the past three years, with a talent pipeline of 50,000+ IT/BPM professionals. 35,000 annual graduates from 200+ colleges, including 43 engineering and 127-degree institutions 25–30% cost advantage compared to metro hubs, with world-class infrastructure and strategic cross-border leverage. New Enterprises Grounded (2024–25)

16 New Companies (400+ jobs created): GirnarSoft, TechCerv, Canara Robeco, SmartSchool, Redington, Skycliff IT, Techno-PM, IDP, Anekastra, AI , Sarus Aerospace PVT. LTD

Companies Expanded Capacity (150+ jobs created):

MWB Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Ultimez

InfoKalash

Aequs Pvt.Ltd

Servocontrol India Keonics IT Park (Belagavi) revival underway (master plan + DPR in progress). Positioned at the tri-junction of Cross-border advantage ( Karnataka–Goa–Maharashtra) with talent and business mobility Policy incentives including cluster seed funds, coworking hubs, and industry-academia linkages. GCCs in advanced talks to establish operations in the region.



At the heart of this growth story is Belagavi, Its strategic connectivity, thriving education ecosystem, and progressive policy framework make it a natural choice for companies seeking scalable innovation beyond Bengaluru.

HDB cluster are entering a transformative phase, with focused developments in infrastructure, innovation, and business facilitation to accelerate regional growth. The region’s emergence as a potential Electric Vehicle (EV) and Drone Cluster is being strengthened by targeted policy support and industry interest, positioning HDB at the forefront of next-generation mobility.

Leveraging Belagavi’s strong base of traditional industries and MSMEs, the cluster is creating powerful synergies between deep-tech innovation and advanced manufacturing. This convergence of industrial automation, digital technologies, and entrepreneurial energy is laying the foundation for a robust ecosystem that drives innovation, accelerates local value chains, and redefines the future of smart manufacturing in North Karnataka.

Innovation momentum is further amplified with plans to establish a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, positioning HDB at the forefront of AI research and development. To enhance ease of doing business, proposals are underway for the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to serve as a single-window support system for industry, streamlining services and expediting facilitation. Complementing these efforts, KDEM is also working with local administration and industry leaders to create dedicated co-working spaces to nurture startups and entrepreneurs. Collectively, these initiatives underscore Karnataka’s commitment to shaping Belagavi and the HDB cluster into leading centers for technology, manufacturing, and entrepreneurship. The thriving ecosystem is already attracting global investors, accelerators, and leading corporations, making Belagavi the gateway for North Karnataka’s next wave of GCC, ESDM, and design-led manufacturing growth.

Beyond Bengaluru Mission Highlights

Elevate 100 Startup Program

Karnataka’s flagship Idea2PoC Grant-In-Aid scheme , providing grants of up to ₹50 lakh to early-stage startups.

, providing grants of up to ₹50 lakh to early-stage startups. 1,084+ startups supported till date; 25% led by women; 30% from regions outside Bengaluru.

Beyond Bengaluru Cluster Seed Fund (CSF)

₹75 crore dedicated fund to support startups in emerging clusters.

to support startups in emerging clusters. Designed to accelerate high-potential ventures in emerging cities.

Beyond Bengaluru BLUE

Annual cluster showcase platform for startups to pitch products/services to investors, corporates, and policymakers.

Karnataka Acceleration Network (KAN)

Pairs Bengaluru accelerators with cluster incubators to mentor 300+ startups over 3 years.

Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) – Kalyana Karnataka

Focused training and entrepreneurial development in underserved regions.

Supports KDEM’s Spoke-shore strategy for balanced regional growth.

Strengthening Local Ecosystem Players

Deep engagement with CII, CREDAI, TiE, NAIN Centers, and cluster incubators to create strong grassroots ecosystems.

Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for IT/BT & Rural Development, Government of Karnataka said “As we witness Belagavi’s remarkable transformation into a thriving innovation and investment hub, it is evident that this region holds immense potential to shape Karnataka’s digital and industrial future. With strategic infrastructure, a flourishing talent pool, and targeted initiatives like the Cluster Seed Fund and the rollout of 11 new Technology Business Incubators including 3 dedicated to Belagavi and 5 across the HDB cluster, each with a funding support of ₹10 crore we are strengthening the foundations for startups, R&D, and entrepreneurship to flourish. Our Beyond Bengaluru mission is anchored in balanced, inclusive growth, ensuring that Belagavi not only generates thousands of quality jobs but also emerges as a key pillar in India’s $1 trillion digital economy vision. By working hand in hand with industry, academia, and local stakeholders, we are building a sustainable ecosystem that will catalyse innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic prosperity for decades to come.”

Rahul Sankanur, IAS Director, Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology MD, KITS – Government of Karnataka reflecting on the occasion commented “As Karnataka continues to anchor India’s digital transformation, Belagavi is rapidly emerging as the state’s next engine of innovation and investment. Backed by our progressive policy frameworks, robust talent pipeline, and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, Belagavi stands at the cusp of becoming a nationally significant technology and manufacturing hub. Our focused investments in initiatives like the EMC 2.0 electronics hub, the Cluster Seed Fund, and local accelerator programs are creating new opportunities not just for startups, but for the entire value chain of technology enterprises. With major infrastructure projects underway, active engagement from industry, and a collaborative approach involving government, academia, and the private sector, Belagavi is truly poised to attract the next wave of strategic investments and global enterprises fueling growth, creating jobs, and redefining North Karnataka’s place in India’s innovation landscape.”

Addressing the gathering, B.V. Naidu, Chairman, KDEM said: “The Hubballi–Dharwad–Belagavi cluster is at a pivotal moment in its growth journey. With 400+ startups, 35,000 graduates annually, and a ₹3,000+ crore electronics manufacturing pipeline, HDB is already proving its potential. But what excites us most is what lies ahead. We are keenly awaiting the next wave of developments from the EMC 2.0 in Dharwad to the revival of the Belagavi IT Park which will anchor this region as a true spoke-shore hub. Techceleration Belagavi is not just a showcase, it is the platform where these opportunities translate into real investments, jobs, and innovation. Through our Vision 2025 roadmap, we are determined to ensure that HDB becomes a defining growth engine for Karnataka’s digital economy and a model for distributed innovation in India.”

Venkatesh Patil, Industry Anchor, HDB Cluster & Managing Director, Belgaum Oxygen Pvt. Ltd. added: “For entrepreneurs and businesses like ours, the Beyond Bengaluru Mission is creating real, tangible impact. From the revival of the Keonics IT Park to deep industry–academia linkages, the ecosystem is giving us the confidence to scale globally while rooted in North Karnataka. The HDB cluster’s cost advantages, rich talent base, and growing network of GCCs, startups, and R&D centres show how regional clusters can deliver innovation at scale. This convergence of policy support, academic strength, and entrepreneurial energy is what makes Belagavi the gateway to North Karnataka’s digital and manufacturing future.”

Laying the foundation for an exciting convergence of powerful ideas, innovation and impactful collaborations the event had featured an exciting line up of sessions by eminent industry anchors. To name a few-

Venkatesh Patil, Industry Anchor, HDB Cluster & Managing Director, Belgaum Oxygen Pvt. Ltd.

Anand Havannavar – CEO & Founder, FieldMinds IT Consulting

Basanna Patagundi – Chief Learning Officer, Swiss Learning Exchange

Prasad Patil – Founder & CEO, Aissel Technologies

K. Patil – Co-Founder & CEO, Vayavya Labs

shpande Foundation

Rajendra Belgaumkar – Principal, Seneca Consulting

Santosh Huralikoppi – CEO, NS Infotech

The inaugural day of HDB Techceleration marked key milestones with the signing of one strategic MoU and a Letter of Intent (LoI) with industry stakeholders, reinforcing confidence in the cluster’s growth potential. Under the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, IT/BT, 11 new Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) were announced, of which 5 are dedicated to the HDB cluster and 3 specifically to Belagavi, with the remaining progressing through active discussions with industry and academia. Plans are also underway for a LEAP (Learning, Employment, and Acceleration Program) to strengthen the talent pipeline in emerging technologies. In parallel, GCCs, startups, R&D centres, and investors announced their intent to expand in the region—underscoring Karnataka’s $1 trillion digital economy vision and demonstrating how distributed clusters like Hubballi–Dharwad–Belagavi are driving innovation, quality jobs, and inclusive growth beyond Bengaluru.