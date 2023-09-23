TechEagle Partners with AIIMS Jodhpur to Provide Vital Healthcare Supplies to Tribal Communities Through Drone Delivery

TechEagle, India’s leading drone delivery company announces partnership with AIIMS Jodhpur to deliver healthcare essentials for the tribal population. TechEagle’s state-of-the-art, hybrid e-VTOL Drone, Vertiplane X3 took off for its maiden flight from Sirohi carrying medicines to Waloriya, a location habited by the tribal population. The drone covered an aerial distance of around 35 km in less than 20 minutes which is remarkably 6X faster than ground transportation wherein for the last 8 km there isn’t any road, making the road journey a bit more difficult.

Further, on its return journey, the drone returned with the sputum samples of the tribal people for diagnostic purposes at speeds 6X greater than the road transportation, thus reducing the turnaround time for the reports, this also widens the scope of the overall solution and makes it cost-effective.

In its bid to provide Accessible, Affordable, and Quality healthcare to the Tribal Population of Sirohi District in Rajasthan AIIMS Jodhpur in an exclusive partnership with India’s leading drone delivery company, TechEagle shall deliver emergency & essential healthcare items such as medicines, vaccines, blood, and in reverse logistics enabling delivery of blood & sputum samples for diagnostics.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur is recognised as a “Centre of Excellence (COE) for Tribal Health” by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India. To address the health needs of the tribal people, a “Satellite centre for Tribal Health and Research (STHR)” was established at Janjati Bhavan Abu Road in collaboration with the Tribal Area Development (TAD) Department, Govt. of Rajasthan and MLV Tribal Research & Training Institute, Udaipur and was funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India.

Vikram Singh Meena, Founder & CEO of TechEagle, who himself comes from a very small and remote village in the State of Rajasthan expressed, ‘When we started conceptualising TechEagle the most important thing was the fact that we wanted to build a solution that would save and improve the lives of millions and billions of people in India and in the world.’

“Today, as we along with AIIMS Jodhpur lay the foundation for this Nobel Project, it’s a very proud moment for all of us at TechEagle as we are moving closer to our vision of saving and improving billions of lives across the globe and such projects holds special places in our lives. Time is the most crucial dimension when we talk about emergency healthcare as every second is important in such a scenario and by deploying innovative solutions such as drones a lot of time could be saved and in turn lives.” Anshu Abhishek, Co-Founder & COO- TechEagle

TechEagle is at the forefront of transforming the healthcare supply chain in India with its innovative drone delivery solutions. In its journey to provide universal access to healthcare for people in India and the world, TechEagle has achieved several milestones. From the world’s first tea delivery using a drone in Lucknow, UP to establishing and operating Asia’s first drone delivery hub and network in the State of Meghalaya from December 2022.