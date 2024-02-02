TechEagle’s BVLOS drones revolutionise healthcare logistics, completing historic deliveries to 10 AIIMS & INIs in just 30 days

Addressing the critical issue of healthcare logistics in our country, where more than 500 lives are impacted every hour due to delayed crucial medicines and over 50% of Blood Units go to waste annually, TechEagle unveils groundbreaking solutions. In alignment with governmental healthcare directives, TechEagle’s innovative on-demand drone delivery services are reshaping the landscape.

TechEagle’s nationwide impact is underscored by recent collaborations with 10 AIIMS & INI’s hospitals, swiftly implementing drone services and setting new range & speed records. This achievement not only demonstrates the safety and reliability of Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations but also solidifies TechEagle’s pioneering role in transforming healthcare logistics, establishing itself as a leading authority in drone delivery services.

The transformative potential of TechEagle’s drone solutions was evident in remarkable feats across tough terrains and mountains, where flights to AIIMS Guwahati and AIIMS Bilaspur were 10 times faster than ground logistics. Partnering with AIIMS and INIs such as Guwahati, Bilaspur, Rajkot, Manglagir, Patna, Deoghar, Raebareli, Jodhpur, Rishikesh, Gorakhpur, among others, emphasises the widespread impact of this mission.

In a significant trial, TechEagle transported a up to 5 kilogram medical payload to rural Primary Health Centers at AIIMS Rajkot and AIIMS Mangalagiri, showcasing the dedication to advancing drone technology for enhanced healthcare accessibility and efficiency.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Official Handles Tweets “Demonstration of Drone operability was successfully performed today. Test flight of Drone from Main Hospital Campus to Rural Health Training Center, Nuttaki was carried out under the supervision of Hon’ble Director & CEO Dr Mukesh Tripathi”

Mr. Vikram Singh Meena, Founder and CEO of TechEagle, commented on the company’s recent accomplishments, stating, “At TechEagle, we see a future where drones play a key role in solving India’s healthcare challenges. The quick implementation of BVLOS drone delivery services in 10 AIIMS & INI’s hospitals underlines our commitment to improving healthcare logistics for our country with safety and reliability.”