Technology alone won’t save lives, behavioural change will: Nitin Agrawal IPS, DG, Kerala Fire & Rescue Services

As emergency response systems evolve in an increasingly digital world, technology is becoming a critical force multiplier for public safety agencies. From AI-powered analytics and GIS-enabled control rooms to drones for search, rescue and firefighting, emergency services are embracing innovation at an unprecedented pace. Yet citizen behaviour remains the biggest factor in preventing emergencies and improving response outcomes, emphasises Nitin Agrawal, IPS, Director General of Kerala Fire & Rescue Services.

In a conversation with Express Computer, he shares how the department is modernising its operations, leveraging AI and drones, strengthening emergency response infrastructure, and addressing urban challenges such as traffic congestion and disaster preparedness.

Modernising emergency response through technology

“Our first priority is saving lives,” says Agrawal, explaining that the department responds not only to fires but also to road accidents, flood situations, rescue operations, and other emergencies. “Our job is to protect human life and property.”

To strengthen these capabilities, the department has been investing in advanced rescue equipment, modern emergency vehicles, and GIS-enabled infrastructure. Kerala is currently developing state-wide GIS-integrated control rooms that will be capable of tracking emergency vehicles in real time and coordinating responses more efficiently.

Earlier proposals envisioned only a few centralised control centres, but the department has expanded the vision to cover the entire state, ensuring consistency in operations and training across districts.

Making AI a part of everyday governance

Artificial intelligence is also becoming a key part of the department’s transformation strategy. Rather than limiting AI adoption to senior officers, the organisation first focused on familiarising personnel with the technology through training and self-learning initiatives.

The department is now exploring AI applications for analysing historical fire incidents, identifying vulnerable locations, and improving preparedness planning. AI is also being evaluated for monsoon management, helping authorities assess previous rainfall patterns and optimise deployment of manpower and resources during disaster situations.

Drones emerging as a critical emergency tool

Drones are emerging as another valuable tool for emergency responders. Kerala Fire & Rescue Services is currently procuring drones to strengthen emergency response capabilities.

Agrawal recalls a recent firecracker explosion incident where heavy smoke and continuing explosions made it impossible for responders to enter the affected area safely. “Drones deployed with police assistance provided critical aerial visibility and helped locate victims,” he points out.

Such experiences have reinforced the future use of drones in firefighting, particularly as Kerala witnesses increasing vertical urban growth. Several high-rise projects exceeding 100 metres have already received approvals in the state. To strengthen preparedness, the department has ordered advanced aerial ladder platforms capable of reaching significant heights. However, Agrawal stresses that modern buildings must also maintain robust internal fire safety systems.

The real traffic problem is human behaviour

While technology is transforming emergency services, Agrawal believes one of India’s biggest challenges remains traffic congestion. Yet, he argues, “More than technology, it is the behaviour of the people which is responsible for traffic bottlenecks.”

According to him, poor lane discipline, disregard for right-of-way rules, and failure to give way to ambulances and fire engines often create delays. Although GPS tracking and dedicated emergency corridors can help, meaningful improvements will require greater road-safety awareness and stricter adherence to driving regulations.

During his tenure in road safety administration, he developed the “Traffic Guru” application to educate citizens about road safety and lane discipline. The platform combines short educational videos with simulator-style learning modules that evaluate users’ driving behaviour and understanding of traffic regulations.

Building a culture of safety

When asked about his vision for India’s emergency response future, Agrawal highlights the need for fully integrated command and control centres that can coordinate police, fire, ambulance, and disaster response agencies through a single emergency interface.

In such a system, a citizen’s distress call would automatically trigger simultaneous action from all relevant agencies, reducing response times and improving outcomes.

However, technology alone will not be enough. According to him, civic responsibility remains the foundation of any successful emergency response ecosystem. Simple actions such as adhering to fire safety norms, maintaining evacuation pathways, following traffic regulations, and respecting public infrastructure can significantly reduce risks before emergencies occur.

Technology with responsibility

For Kerala Fire & Rescue Services, digital transformation is not merely about acquiring new technologies. It is about creating an ecosystem where technology, preparedness, data, and citizen responsibility work together.

From AI-driven planning and GIS-enabled command centres to drone-assisted rescue operations and high-rise firefighting infrastructure, Kerala is laying the foundation for a more resilient emergency response framework.

Yet, as Nitin Agrawal repeatedly emphasises throughout the interaction, the most powerful tool in public safety may not be artificial intelligence or advanced drones, it may simply be informed, responsible citizens who understand their role in preventing emergencies before they occur.