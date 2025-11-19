Technology at IIT Delhi isn’t replacing classrooms, it’s strengthening them: SB Paul, Head Educational Technology, IIT Delhi

The digital era has pushed universities worldwide to rethink how learning happens, and IIT Delhi has emerged as one of the institutions leading this transformation with clarity and purpose. Rather than allowing technology to overshadow human teaching, the institute has used it to enrich classrooms, expand access, and rethink pedagogy itself. In this interview, S. B. Paul, Head of Educational Technology at IIT Delhi, offers an inside view of how the institute is navigating the rapid rise of online platforms, AI tools, data-driven learning systems, and secure digital infrastructure. He speaks candidly about the challenges, the experiments, and the philosophy guiding IIT Delhi’s approach as it prepares for a future where technology and education are inseparable—and where thoughtful integration matters more than ever.

How has IIT Delhi leveraged technology to enhance the teaching and learning experience, especially after the pandemic accelerated digital adoption?

Even before the pandemic, many of our faculty members were using digital platforms for teaching and collaboration. So when the pandemic began, the transition was smooth. We already had the systems and the mindset in place. The main challenge was not the technology, but how to teach and learn effectively in a fully digital environment. We had to rethink how learning happens when the classroom is virtual. Some of us were cautious at first but many saw it as a window of opportunity.

Of course, not everyone was equally comfortable. We conducted several training sessions on online classes, lecture recording, video editing and digital evaluation. That helped our faculty members and students adapt fast. The real learning came when we started experimenting with pedagogy: how to keep students engaged and motivated in class.

After the pandemic, another wave arrived. The rise of AI-based tools started changing the way we teach, learn and even think about assessment. It brought both opportunities and worries. There was fear about misuse, but also excitement about what we could do better. We see this as a chance to rethink education, not resist it. We have a committee that studied this issue and submitted recommendations. Based on feedback from faculty and students we are refining our approach.

The goal is not to ban such tools but to teach students how to think critically and use them responsibly. At the same time we are mindful of access issues. We want to make sure every student gets equal opportunity even if some tools are paid.

In our opinion, technology has not replaced our teaching, but expanded it. The focus remains the same: better learning and wider access.

Could you share some key initiatives or projects under the Educational Technology division that are making a tangible impact on students and faculty?

Our main work at ETSC is the design and development of instructional resources. We create video-based and web-based learning materials that support both classroom and online teaching. Alongside this, we have adopted a range of digital tools that make the academic experience richer and more efficient. Faculty and students use platforms such as Grammarly, Turnitin, and Moodle for writing, plagiarism checking, and course management. Access to e-resources through the library and reference management systems has also become routine. The Educational Technology Division works closely with other divisions like the Central Library and the Computer Services Center to create a rich digital environment across campus communities.

Another important initiative is the course template creation and approval platform. Every ten years, IIT Delhi reviews its curriculum. During this process, departments revisit courses, update modules, and introduce new content. The entire process is now managed digitally through this platform. A newly proposed course goes through moderation not only within the parent department, but also receives feedback from other academic units, the Board of Academic Programs, and finally the Senate. The platform tracks approvals at each stage and also serves as a central repository of all courses. Students can view their programs, semester-wise schedules, and detailed course information in one place. An integrated AI tool analyses course descriptions and modules to detect overlapping courses based on semantic similarity. This is very impactful because it helps the institute reduce redundancy, identify gaps, and ensure that every course adds unique value to the curriculum. It brings transparency and academic coherence across departments.

We are now moving a step further with AI-based transcription and translation of lectures into Indian languages. This project is under development. The goal is to make content more inclusive and accessible to students.

I would also like to mention a few other divisions of IIT Delhi that are taking commendable initiatives. Many of our research-related processes run on digital platforms under the Central Research Facility (CRF). The institute also provides cloud-based computing through Baadal, managed by the Computer Services Center, and a Hybrid High-Performance Computing Facility for large-scale research computations. Even a lot of administrative workflows, both academic and non-academic, are now online. These systems were in place well before the pandemic, which helped us adapt quickly when teaching went fully digital.

How do you see emerging technologies like AI and data analytics shaping the future of personalised and adaptive learning in higher education?

We are still discovering what AI can really do for learning, but the direction is clear. AI and data analytics will make learning more adaptive and personalised. They help us understand how each student learns, where they struggle, and how we can support them better.

At IIT Delhi, we are already experimenting with these ideas. Our attendance tracking system and course analytics give real-time data that helps faculty review teaching policies. For instance, one faculty member ran a simple experiment with surprise quizzes. Attendance stayed high because students didn’t know when a quiz would happen. Midway through the semester, the faculty member decided to test what would happen if the quiz dates were announced in advance. When the dates were shared we observed attendance spikes only on those specific days. That data gave us an objective way to study student motivation and engagement.

We also see new models of learning emerging like flipped classrooms, AI-assisted tutoring, and what we call “vibe coding”, where students use large language models to write code but are guided to think critically about algorithms and design. The goal is not to replace effort, but to deepen understanding. AI will make learning more individualised, but it also raises a big question: what should students still learn in a classroom? As AI can already generate information, the classroom must become a space for higher-level thinking, creativity, discussion, and collaboration. Teachers will play a different but even more important role as mentors who help students question, connect, and apply what AI cannot fully teach.

In my opinion, agentic AI systems can personalise content and evaluation, but they cannot build judgment or ethics. That is where the role of the academic institution remains vital. In the future, technology will not replace the teacher; it will redefine what good teaching means – less about delivering facts, and more about shaping thinkers.

What are the biggest challenges institutions like IIT Delhi face when integrating new educational technologies, and how are you addressing them?

The biggest challenge is not adoption, but adaptation. Technology changes very fast. Every few months, new tools appear that claim to transform learning. Faculty and students need time and training to use them effectively.

Another challenge is ensuring equal access. Some AI platforms are paid, and we must make sure that all students get a level playing field. We are working on institute-level solutions to provide common access to such tools.

We also have to balance innovation with academic integrity. For instance, we use Turnitin and Gradescope to keep evaluations fair. At the same time, we encourage students to use AI tools responsibly in courses like coding and design. The goal is to teach ethical and creative use, not avoidance.

With the growing use of digital learning platforms and research data, how is IIT Delhi strengthening its data centre infrastructure to ensure scalability, security, and reliable access for students and faculty?

IIT Delhi operates an on-premise data centre that supports key academic platforms such as Moodle, Turnitin, Gradescope, and Impartus. Keeping the infrastructure within the institute allows us to maintain direct control over data management, reliability, and performance. The Educational Technology Services Centre (ETSC) works closely with the Computer Services Centre (CSC) to ensure that our digital systems remain secure and scalable. CSC has well-defined network and data protection policies, including advanced firewall systems, encrypted Wi-Fi networks and monitoring protocols that comply with institutional IT policies.

At the same time we are aware that this is an ongoing journey. The volume of digital content and research data is growing rapidly and with it the need for stronger protection. We face new challenges every day, from cyberattacks to potential misuse of digital resources within the community. We are strengthening our infrastructure to deal with these realities. Some of the initiatives are confidential but we are working hard in that direction with CSC’s dedicated team.The goal is to reach a point where digital access is completely seamless, secure, and resilient so that teaching, learning, and research can continue without interruption. We are not there yet but we are steadily moving toward that standard.

What is your vision for the future of education technology at IIT Delhi and across Indian higher education in the next 5–10 years?

We are living through a time of rapid technological disruption. Every new tool brings both excitement and concern. Some respond with fear, others see opportunity. At IIT Delhi we want to be on the side of opportunity. We will keep exploring AI, virtual reality and data analytics but always with a focus on pedagogy. Technology must enhance the teacher’s role, not replace it. In the next decade, I see IIT Delhi becoming a leader in defining how technology and pedagogy come together responsibly in Indian higher education. We do not want to miss the bus. We want to drive it.